LONDON MARKETS: House Builders A Bright Spot In Otherwise Weak London Markets

02/06/2019 | 08:05am EST

By Emily Horton

The FTSE 100 was mostly flat Wednesday, consolidating a day after hitting the best level in months.

Gains for U.K. housebuilders kept London markets from dipping further.

How did markets perform?

FTSE 100 was flat at 7,177.24 after closing up 2% on Tuesday, a three-month high for the index.

The pound reclaimed a little lost ground after dipping on Tuesday, fetching $1.2956 from $1.2949. The rise in the FTSE on Tuesday was helped by a weaker pound as well as a well-received set of numbers from heavyweight oil company BP.

What's driving the markets?

The house building sector was one of the few in the black. Barratt Developments posted a profit rise of 19% in the first half of its fiscal year on Wednesday, securing a 2% rise in its share price. Building materials company CRH PLC led the FTSE 100 risers, adding almost 4%, while Barratt peer Persimmon added 0.3%.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said "For all the fears around Brexit hurting the housing market, house builders continue to churn out the profits and dish out generous cash rewards for shareholders."

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will head to Brussels Thursday for a meeting with the European Union officials where she hopes to secure changes on an exit deal to ensure it gets approval by parliament back home.

Brexit Brief:U.K. can swerve a no-deal disaster, say economists

What shares were active?

Ocado Group slid by over 8%, continuing losses seen Tuesday after the online supermarket reported widening losses .

Major oil companies weighed on the downside, along with banks, with Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.6% and HSBC Holdings PLC dropped 1.2%.

Energy provider Centrica dropped by 2.6% and heavyweight pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline fell by close to 1%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS 2.86% 561.6 Delayed Quote.18.06%
BP 1.57% 555.5 Delayed Quote.10.29%
CENTRICA -1.32% 138.65 Delayed Quote.4.19%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.69% 1536.2 Delayed Quote.2.11%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.06% 652.6 Delayed Quote.1.02%
OCADO GROUP PLC -7.64% 954.4 Delayed Quote.30.89%
PERSIMMON 1.15% 2461 Delayed Quote.26.06%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.23% 27.84 Delayed Quote.8.77%
