LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb Supported By Banking And Mining; Sainsbury's Merger With Asda At Risk

By Emily Horton

London markets were up on Wednesday, after gains from the banking and mining sector helped to boost the FTSE 100.

J Sainsbury PLC slumped after the U.K.'s competition watchdog put its merger with fellow British supermarket Asda Group, the U.K. subsidiary of Walmart Inc., at risk.

How are markets performing?

The FTSE 100 added 0.2% to 7,190.83 on Wednesday, after finishing down 0.6% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the pound fell to $1.3034 from $1.3063 in New York late Tuesday.

What's driving the markets?

UK-listed bank Lloyds Banking Group set out plans for a major share buyback and brought forward its cost-cutting targets on Wednesday, leading to an almost 3% rise in the bank's shares. However, the bank also reported lower than expected profit.

Meanwhile, Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore also launched a new $2 billion buyback program, resulting in a 2% rise in the heavyweight's shares, despite reporting a 41% profit loss. Miner Antofagasta also added 2%.

As a result, the impact of the Competition and Market Authority's announcement that it might block the merger between J Sainsbury and Asda Group Ltd., had a lessened effect on the FTSE.

In Brexit news, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is set to meet European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Wednesday and will try to secure legally-binding changes to the withdrawal agreement they struck last year, Bloomberg reports (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-19/britain-targets-brexit-deal-within-days-as-may-heads-to-brussels). Meanwhile, three pro-Europe lawmakers from her Conservative Party announced their defection to a new independent centrist grouping in the U.K. parliament, citing Brexit as a key concern.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday the trade deal deadline with China was flexible , after he told reporters that the March 1 tariff deadline is "not a magical date. A lot of things can happen".

What stocks are active?

Intu Properties lost 8%, after the FTSE 250 real estate investment trust reportedly (https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/intus-portfolio-value-falls-by-1-4bn-5n8rnqdpk) said GBP1.4 billion was wiped from its portfolio in 2018, amid declining sentiment towards the retail sector.

"What a right mess Intu has got in to. Being exposed to the retail sector is a poisoned chalice for property companies at the moment and Intu is in the thick of it with an estate of shopping centres across the UK and Spain", Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said.

Meanwhile, UK supermarket Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.LN) also saw a 5% dip in its share price, despite the fact that it "arguably would have been one of the worst hit by a successful tie-up" between J Sainsbury and Asda, according to Campbell.

Laith Khalaf, an analyst at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "It's an ill wind indeed which blows no-one any good, but that seems to be the order of the day with Tesco and Morrison selling off too... this suggests the market is concerned Walmart may now seek to sell off Asda to another party."

Budget airline EasyJet added 3%.