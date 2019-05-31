Log in
LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Hit By Economic, Trade Fears

05/31/2019 | 06:27am EDT

By Dave Morris

London markets were in a slump as the latest U.S. dispute with a foreign power, Mexico, exacerbated jitters over the health of the global economy.

How did markets perform?

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved down 1% to 7,146.6. On Thursday, it climbed 0.5%.

The pound dipped 0.2% to $1.2585, adding to Thursday's 0.3% downward move.

Oil prices continued to fall Friday on fears of slowing global growth. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil benchmark was down 0.9% Friday to $56.07/bbl. The Brent crude benchmark lost 1.1% Friday, moving down to $64.60/bbl.

What's moving the markets?

U.S. President Donald Trump piled more tariffs on his trading partners , this time slapping a 5% fee on imports from Mexico and said it could rise to 15% unless the flow of illegal immigration coming through the country is stopped. The administration is in the midst of attempting to build a border wall despite opposition in the courts, and is also locked in a trade dispute with China.

Perceived weakness in the global economy has hit the price of oil, despite supply constraints organized by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others such as Russia. U.S. crude oil inventories shrank by 300,000 barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, versus S&P Global Platts' expectations that they would shrink by 1.4 million barrels, on average.

In economic data, China's purchasing manager index (PMI) manufacturing figures for May showed a contraction in activity of 49.4, lower than the 49.9 reading economists had expected.

Which stocks are active?

Oil stocks were on the losing side of the market. Premier Oil slumped 7.1%, John Wood Group was down 4.4% and Tullow Oil fell 3.6%.

Budget airline Wizz Air Holdings shares fell 3.4% after it missed on earnings . Full year revenue was GBP1.707 billion, versus expectations of GBP1.712 billion.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
JOHN WOOD GROUP -4.42% 393.6 Delayed Quote.-18.67%
PREMIER OIL -7.24% 78.18 Delayed Quote.27.12%
TULLOW OIL -5.54% 196.2 Delayed Quote.15.97%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -5.55% 3026 Delayed Quote.14.49%
