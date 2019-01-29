Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Jump Ahead Of Brexit Debate And Vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 09:41am EST

By Emily Horton

London stock markets gained ahead of the parliamentary debate and vote over Prime Minister Theresa May's updated Brexit deal coming Tuesday.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC was the biggest FTSE 100 loser.

How did markets perform?

The FTSE 100 rose by 1.3% to reach 6,837.37, after finishing down almost 1% on Monday.

Meanwhile, the British pound rose to $1.3185 from $1.3157 seen in late trading in New York on Friday.

What drove the markets?

In the U.K., the parliamentary debate and vote over the changes British lawmakers want PM May to add to her Brexit deal will start on Tuesday. May told her cabinet Tuesday that she will try to renegotiate the deal her government hashed out with the EU.

Brexit-backing and pro-European politicians in the Conservative party have reportedly agreed a secret Brexit compromise which they believe could both ensure an orderly exit from the EU and reunite warring factions within their own party.

The trade relationship between the U.S. and China was under pressure again on Tuesday, after the Trump administration revealed a series of criminal charges against telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co.

What shares were active?

Financial services provider Hargreaves Lansdown announced its assets had dropped by 6% on Tuesday, Reuters reported (https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-hargreaves-results/hargreaves-lansdown-assets-drop-6-percent-in-first-half-as-markets-slide-idUKKCN1PN0KY), leading to a 6% decline in its share price.

U.K. listed airlines fell on Tuesday, with TUI falling by just under 2% and EasyJet falling by 1%.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail slid 11%, after investors were unimpressed by the postal service company's lackluster results .

Tobacco stocks were among the top gainers on the FTSE 100, with British American Tobacco adding near 5% and Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) gaining 2%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO 5.01% 2498.462 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
EASYJET -1.43% 1275.25 Delayed Quote.17.01%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN -6.23% 1686.5 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
ROYAL MAIL -11.35% 266.1 Delayed Quote.10.51%
TUI -0.44% 13.73 Delayed Quote.11.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:56aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Trade Mixed On Latest Round Of Earnings, As Fed Gathers For Year's First Policy Meeting
DJ
09:45aTSX rises at open as energy, materials gain
RE
09:41aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Jump Ahead Of Brexit Debate And Vote
DJ
09:25aEUROPE MARKETS: Earnings News Helps Support Gains For European Markets
DJ
08:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Edge Higher Ahead of China Trade Talks
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:39aGlobal Stocks Stand Still Ahead of China Trade Talks
DJ
05:40aGlobal Stocks Stand Still Ahead of China Trade Talks
DJ
05:22aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most fall on Sino-U.S. trade worries; Vietnam sole gainer
RE
04:03aGlobal Stocks Pause as Trade Tensions Hit Earnings Forecasts
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.