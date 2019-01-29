LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Jump Ahead Of Brexit Debate And Vote

By Emily Horton

London stock markets gained ahead of the parliamentary debate and vote over Prime Minister Theresa May's updated Brexit deal coming Tuesday.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC was the biggest FTSE 100 loser.

How did markets perform?

The FTSE 100 rose by 1.3% to reach 6,837.37, after finishing down almost 1% on Monday.

Meanwhile, the British pound rose to $1.3185 from $1.3157 seen in late trading in New York on Friday.

What drove the markets?

In the U.K., the parliamentary debate and vote over the changes British lawmakers want PM May to add to her Brexit deal will start on Tuesday. May told her cabinet Tuesday that she will try to renegotiate the deal her government hashed out with the EU.

Brexit-backing and pro-European politicians in the Conservative party have reportedly agreed a secret Brexit compromise which they believe could both ensure an orderly exit from the EU and reunite warring factions within their own party.

The trade relationship between the U.S. and China was under pressure again on Tuesday, after the Trump administration revealed a series of criminal charges against telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co.

What shares were active?

Financial services provider Hargreaves Lansdown announced its assets had dropped by 6% on Tuesday, Reuters reported (https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-hargreaves-results/hargreaves-lansdown-assets-drop-6-percent-in-first-half-as-markets-slide-idUKKCN1PN0KY), leading to a 6% decline in its share price.

U.K. listed airlines fell on Tuesday, with TUI falling by just under 2% and EasyJet falling by 1%.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail slid 11%, after investors were unimpressed by the postal service company's lackluster results .

Tobacco stocks were among the top gainers on the FTSE 100, with British American Tobacco adding near 5% and Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) gaining 2%.