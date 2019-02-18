Log in
LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Lose Ground From Last Week's Surge; Reckitt Benckiser Adds 4%

02/18/2019 | 05:07am EST

By Emily Horton

U.S. holiday could affect volumes

London markets were down on Monday, losing some of the advances made last week, with trading volumes potentially lower due to a U.S. holiday.

Investor concerns remain over trade negotiation progress between the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC added close to 4% after posting results.

How are markets performing?

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.4%, after finishing last week with a gain of 2.3%--the largest three-week point and percentage gain since July 15, 2016.

Meanwhile, the pound rose to $1.2911 from $1.2892 late in New York on Friday.

What's driving the markets?

U.S.-China trade negotiations will continue in Washington this week, fueling some hope that the two nations will soon reach a deal. However, investors are still concerned about the progress made on difficult issues such as Washington's dissatisfaction over Chinese technology and trade policies.

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the President's Day holiday.

U.K. labor figures are scheduled to come out on Monday.

What shares were active?

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.LN) jumped nearly 4% after the consumer goods company announced a surge in annual revenue and profit after "broad-based growth" across key brands.

In banking, Barclays lost 0.2% after one of its biggest shareholders Tiger Global PLC sold down its $1bn stake in the UK bank . This can "hardly be described as a vote of confidence ahead of the release of its full year results later this week", Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets U.K. said.

Results from other U.K. banks are also expected to land this week, including Lloyds Banking Group , which lost 0.1% on Monday and HSBC Holdings PLC which dropped by 0.3%.

Energy company Centrica led the FTSE 100's top losers, dropping by over 1%.

Meanwhile, Miners Fresnillo gained 1% and Antofagasta added 1%.

U.K.-listed chemical company Johnson Matthey rose by 2%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA 0.46% 875.4 Delayed Quote.11.49%
BARCLAYS -0.44% 158.78 Delayed Quote.5.97%
CENTRICA -0.51% 136.9 Delayed Quote.1.96%
FRESNILLO 0.70% 976.0382 Delayed Quote.12.74%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.58% 3113 Delayed Quote.10.58%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 0.27% 58.6 Delayed Quote.12.71%
RECKITT BENCKISER 5.10% 6326 Delayed Quote.0.07%
