LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Push On Ahead Of Return To Brexit

By Emily Horton

London markets rose on Friday, the last full trading day before the U.K. parliament reopens for a fresh round of battles over Brexit.

Mining stocks and energy were performing well, but U.K. listed supermarkets have struggled.

What did markets do?

The FTSE 100 jumped by 1% to 6,757.52, having finished down 0.6% on Thursday. The pound rose to $1.2677 from $1.2634, late on Thursday in New York.

What is driving the markets?

The likelihood of a global economic slowdown has started to sink into the markets after Apple announced a surprise sales projection downgrade late on Wednesday. Tim Cook Apple CEO attributed a sharp fall in iPhone revenue to the reduction in Chinese consumer spending. Trade negotiations between China and the U.S. are set to resume on Monday, Bloomberg News reported (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-04/china-u-s-to-hold-vice-minister-level-trade-talks-jan-7-to-8?srnd=premium).

In the U.S., House Democrats passed a spending package in an attempt to reopen the federal government on Thursday night -- but without funding for President Donald Trump's controversial U.S./Mexico border wall.

The U.K. government will return from its holiday break on Monday, Jan. 7, with Brexit discussions poised to start again and reignite investor concerns the country's exit from Europe.

British officials have called for the Royal Navy to help patrol the English Channel on Thursday, after a rise in the number of people attempting to enter the country illegally by boat, The Wall Street Journal reported (https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-k-calls-in-the-navy-to-deter-illegal-migrants-crossing-the-channel-11546526071?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=4).

What stocks are active?

Energy provider John Wood Group jumped by more than 4%, topping the FTSE 100's gainers.

Mining stocks also performed well. Antofagasta rose by just over 4%, while Glencore and Anglo America (AAL.LN) both added 3%.

Supermarkets J Sainsbury and Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.LN) both fell by just under 1%. British media company ITV also dropped by 1%.