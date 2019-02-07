Log in
LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Slip Into The Red As Bank Of England Warns Of Brexit Hit To Growth

02/07/2019 | 08:35am EST

By Emily Horton

Sterling tumbles then claws back ground amid BoE comments,

London markets fell into negative territory Thursday, with banks weaker as the Bank of England spoke of a weaker growth due to Brexit, while pharmaceutical majors and beverage companies provided some support.

Leading the downside were TUI PLC and advertising giant WPP PLC.

How did markets perform?

FTSE 100 fell 0.5% to 7,140.48, after finishing unchanged on Wednesday.

The pound tumbled sharply to a session low of $1.2853 before rebounding to $1.2946, higher on the day and bouncing around amid comments from the Bank of England.

What's driving the markets?

The Bank of England left key interest rates unchanged, as expected, but warned of various factors weighing on the economy , saying growth appears weaker, and that Brexit "uncertainties could lead to greater-than-usual short-term volatility in U.K. data, which may therefore provide less of a signal about the medium-term outlook."

Banks fell across the FTSE 100 , with Lloyds Banking Group down 0.8%, and HSBC Holdings Group PLC (HSBA.LN)(HSBA.LN) off 0.3%.

Brexit developments were also in the spotlight. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was expected to return empty-handed (In%20Brexit%20news,%20U.K.%20Prime%20Minister%20Theresa%20May%20is%20likely%20to%20return%20empty%20handed%20from%20her%20Brussels%20trip.%20This%20not%20only%20because%20the%20EU%20has%20stated%20there%20is%20no%20room%20for%20further%20negotiations,%20but%20also%20in%20light%20of%20the%20scathing%20comments%20from%20Donald%20Tusk,%20president%20of%20the%20European%20Council,%20on%20Wednesday,%20who%20said%20%e2%80%9cthere%20is%20a%20special%20place%20in%20hell%e2%80%9d%20for%20those%20who%20orchestrated%20Brexit.) from her Brussels trip. This not only because the EU has stated there is no room for further negotiations, but also in light of the scathing comments from Donald Tusk, president of the European Council. On Wednesday, he tweeted that "there is a special place in hell" for those who orchestrated Brexit without a plan.

What shares were active?

Pharmaceutical stocks were up, with AstraZeneca adding 0.6% and GlaxoSmithKline adding 1.5%.

TUI PLC tumbled 16% after it reportedly (https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-tui-outlook/tour-operator-tui-cuts-profit-outlook-on-warm-weather-weak-pound-idUKKCN1PV2QH) cut its earnings guidance for its fiscal full year late on Wednesday. The tour operators cited the hot summer and the weak pound as reasons why British customers weren't going on vacation.

Away from the main index, Thomas Cook Group fell 0.8%, after the British travel company announced that it had initiated a strategic review of its airline business .

Advertising agency WPP tumbled 6% after its French rival reportedly (https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-stocks/steep-falls-in-tui-and-wpp-dent-ftse-100-idUKKCN1PW0RX) Publicis Groupe swung into a revenue loss for the fourth quarter - far weaker than expected.

