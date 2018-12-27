LONDON MARKETS: Miners, Oil Companies Weigh On FTSE 100 As Investors Return From Holiday Break

By Emily Horton

Chinese data adds to market worries

London markets stocks came under pressure Thursday, as resources stocks took a hit from weak Chinese data and falling oil prices.

Meanwhile, a survey showed business leaders' confidence in the British economy sunk.(DHER.FF)

How are the markets performing?

The FTSE 100 fell 1.2% to 6,603.20, having finished 0.5% down on Monday.

The British pound was largely unchanged at $1.2631 from $1.2632 in New York late on Monday.

What is driving markets?

U.S. stocks were poised to fall Thursday , a day after a strong rally that reversed a battering for equities on Christmas Eve. Wednesday saw all three major indexes log the strongest one-day gains since March 23, 2009, on a percentage basis, and it was the best ever day-after-Christmas performance for the gauges.

Risk-averse sentiment weighed on oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil and Brent futures both dropping in volatile trade , putting heavyweight oil majors under pressure.

Mining stocks were hit after China's industrial profit dropped for the first time in nearly three years in November, official data showed. Signs of slowing in the Chinese economy can be negative for those companies as the country is a big user of natural resources.

In the U.K., A poll of over 700 compancy directors (https://www.iod.com/Portals/0/PDFs/Campaigns%20and%20Reports/Economy/winter-2018-confidence-tracker.pdf?ver=2018-12-09-185407-617) revealed that business leaders' confidence in the economy fell to its lowest level in over 18 months.

What stocks are active?

Oil, pharmaceuticals and telecommunications stocks made up some of the biggest losers on Thursday. BP lost 2%, AstraZeneca fell by 3% and BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) dropped by over 2%.

Among the miners, Rio Tinto dropped 2.3% and Anglo American fell nearly 2%.

Software company Micro Focus International PLC led the market's losers, dropping almost 5%.