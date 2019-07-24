Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: Miners Weigh On London As Broker Calls Top For Iron Ore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Two brokers lower rating of Rio Tinto

Miners dragged down the top British stock market index on Wednesday as a broker downgraded three of the giants after calling a top on iron ore.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.7% to 7,501.46, the worst performer of the major Europe markets . The mid-cap FTSE 250 meanwhile rose 0.2% to 19,787.70.

What's moving markets

The mood in markets was hurt after the U.S. Justice Department announced late Tuesday it was probing the American technology giants that have carried stock markets higher. U.S. stocks wobbled in early trade.

Boris Johnson took over as U.K. prime minister , with the British pound rising to $1.2495.

Focus stocks

U.K.-listed miners struggled, with Rio Tinto shares losing 4.6%, BHP Group shedding 4% and Anglo American losing 3.3%. Liberum downgraded all three from buy to hold, citing rising inventories of steel, stalled iron ore port deliveries, declining Chinese steel mill profits and accelerated scrap steel supply.

Credit Suisse separately downgraded Rio Tinto to underperform from neutral. "We now focus on our expectation that iron ore pricing is approaching a turning point with momentum in China port inventory drawdowns slowing and supply continuing to recover," the downgrade from Credit Suisse said.

Battered U.K. broadcaster ITV enjoyed some relief, with the stock jumping nearly 7%. The country's largest commercial broadcaster reported a 16% drop in first-half pretax profit and announced new cost savings. The stock is still down 34% over the last 12 months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings shares plunged 26% as the luxury automaker cut its guidance, seeing volumes between 6,300 and 6,500, vs. previous guidance between 7,100 and 7,300. "The challenging external environment highlighted in May has worsened, as have macro-economic uncertainties," the company said.

Informa shares climbed 6% as the events and publishing company reported a near doubling of its first-half pretax profit as it sees a benefit from buying rival UBM last year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -3.25% 2187 Delayed Quote.29.33%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.58% 391.09 End-of-day quote.24.55%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC End-of-day quote.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -25.91% 766.8 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
BHP GROU 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
BHP GROUP LTD -0.60% 41.33 End-of-day quote.21.47%
BHP GROUP PLC -4.00% 1960.8 Delayed Quote.23.67%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INFORMA PLC 6.53% 881 Delayed Quote.31.23%
ITV 6.59% 113.25 Delayed Quote.-14.90%
LME COPPER CASH 1.98% 6066 End-of-day quote.3.89%
LME ZINC CASH -2.02% 2427 End-of-day quote.-1.42%
PLATINUM 2.18% 874.4 Delayed Quote.6.70%
RIO TINTO -4.60% 4606.5 Delayed Quote.29.45%
RIO TINTO LIMITED -2.19% 100.51 End-of-day quote.30.95%
SILVER 1.38% 16.59 Delayed Quote.5.56%
WTI -1.10% 56.37 Delayed Quote.22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:33pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners end FTSE 100's three-day winning run
RE
12:11pEUROPE MARKETS: Deutsche Bank Shares Slide As Europe Stocks Drift Before ECB Meeting
DJ
12:07pLONDON MARKETS: Miners Weigh On London As Broker Calls Top For Iron Ore
DJ
12:06pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Steady As Investors Digest Mixed Earnings While Waiting For Central Banks
DJ
11:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver on Mixed Earnings Reports
DJ
11:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on U.S. stock decline, Mideast tensions
RE
11:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on U.S. stock decline, Mideast tensions
RE
10:32aTSX dips as Loblaw earnings hurt consumer staples
RE
10:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver on Mixed Earnings Reports
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : High Dividend Stocks experienced significant flows
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
3DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
5White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group