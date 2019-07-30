Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: Plunging Pound And BP Gains Lift The FTSE 100 To 11-month Highs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:14am EDT

By Callum Keown

The FTSE 100 climbed to 11-month highs as the pound continued to fall and oil giant BP posted strong results.

The blue-chip index edged up above 7,700 as sterling slid to fresh two-year lows on the increased threat of a no-deal Brexit. 

   Sterling   clambered back some of its initial losses on Tuesday.

What's moving the markets?

The plunging pound and BP's (BP.LN) (BP.LN) strong gains helped the FTSE 100 offset British Gas owner Centrica's (CNA.LN) damaging update and mining giant Fresnillo's (FRES.LN) profit plunge.

Sterling dropped as low as $1.2120 on Tuesday to fresh 28-month lows before recovering some ground to trade at $1.2163.

The tumbling pound provided support for the internationally-exposed blue-chip index, while the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell 0.1%.

AJ Bell investment director, Russ Mould, said: "Weak sterling has been fuelling a rally in the FTSE 100 as nearly three quarters of its constituents earn money overseas and so they benefit when translating that back into pounds.

"The index is now making a run at challenging the 12-month (closing price) high of 7,776."

Which stocks are active?

British Gas owner Centrica plunged 13% as the company posted heavy half-year losses of GBP446 million and announced that CEO Iain Conn will step down next year. The utilities firm also slashed its dividend and revealed plans to exit oil and gas production.

BP shares rose 3.1% after its second-quarter profits of $2.8 billion beat expectations. The oil and gas giant's quarterly production hit 3.8 million barrels per day , a 4% increase on the previous year.

Miner Fresnillo's profits fell 69% in the first half of the year due to production problems and higher costs. The company's stock plunged 10.5%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 3.06% 543.3 Delayed Quote.6.26%
CENTRICA PLC -14.74% 77.479 Delayed Quote.-32.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.53% 0.91687 Delayed Quote.0.01%
FRESNILLO PLC -12.58% 694.53 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.58% 64.28 Delayed Quote.16.53%
PLATINUM 0.23% 879.12 Delayed Quote.9.25%
WTI 0.35% 57.28 Delayed Quote.23.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:14aLONDON MARKETS: Plunging Pound And BP Gains Lift The FTSE 100 To 11-month Highs
DJ
06:38aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed meeting; Indonesia rises
RE
05:27aStormy sterling sinks again, stocks wilt before Fed
RE
05:25aStormy sterling sinks again, stocks wilt before Fed
RE
05:20aStormy sterling sinks again, stocks wilt before Fed
RE
04:36aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : BP lifts FTSE 100 to 11-month high; Centrica plunges
RE
04:35aEUROPE : European shares hit by Bayer, Lufthansa; FTSE shines
RE
12:19aSOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCKS : Philippines skids as investors book profits in heavyweights
RE
07/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Bank Of Japan Maintains Steady Guidance
DJ
07/29TSX dips as focus turns to U.S. Fed meet
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Interim Results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa braces for more challenges after price war hits earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group