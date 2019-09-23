Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

DNB : Shuffles Organizational Structure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:29am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

DNB ASA (DNB.OS) Monday announced a new organizational structure and group management team that comes in to effect today.

Norway's largest lender said it has created a new Corporate Banking business unit, headed by Harald Serck-Hanssen, that will provide a more consistent and comprehensive service to corporate customers. The unit consists of its former Corporate Banking and Large Corporates and International business areas.

The bank said that IT-development resources are being incorporated into the business areas to strengthen the focus on digital customer channels and ensure good digital customer experiences.

Groupwide IT services, operations and automation responsibilities have been transferred to the new support unit called Technology & Services, which the bank said will also strengthen its work on safety, compliance and stable operations. Technology & Services is headed by Maria Ervik Lovold.

DNB's People division has become a separate support unit, responsible for employee development and efficient job transition management, headed by Kari Bech-Moen, it added.

The bank said its group management team has a 50/50 gender distribution.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
05:29aDNB : Shuffles Organizational Structure
DJ
05:27aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED (NYSE : NAT) – Strong market improvement for our Suezmax tankers. Insiders buy NAT stock.
PU
05:27aXINJIANG XINXIN MINING INDUSTRY : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report of the company in respect of the financial year ended 31 december 2018
PU
05:27aCARLSBERG A/S : Foundation sale of shares in connection with A/S share buy-back programme
AQ
05:27aLONDON MARKETS: Thomas Cook's Liquidation Wipes Out Travel Company Worth GBP1.85 Billion Just 18 Months Ago
DJ
05:26aCARLSBERG A/S : Share Buy-Back Programme
AQ
05:25aPING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY : Notification letter and Request Form to non-registered shareholder
PU
05:25aELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Notification Letter & Request Form for Non-registered Holders
PU
05:25aPING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholder
PU
05:25aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-23092019-00012
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands stranded
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3Stocks fall as PMI surveys disappoint, oil gains more than 1%
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group