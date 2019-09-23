By Dominic Chopping

DNB ASA (DNB.OS) Monday announced a new organizational structure and group management team that comes in to effect today.

Norway's largest lender said it has created a new Corporate Banking business unit, headed by Harald Serck-Hanssen, that will provide a more consistent and comprehensive service to corporate customers. The unit consists of its former Corporate Banking and Large Corporates and International business areas.

The bank said that IT-development resources are being incorporated into the business areas to strengthen the focus on digital customer channels and ensure good digital customer experiences.

Groupwide IT services, operations and automation responsibilities have been transferred to the new support unit called Technology & Services, which the bank said will also strengthen its work on safety, compliance and stable operations. Technology & Services is headed by Maria Ervik Lovold.

DNB's People division has become a separate support unit, responsible for employee development and efficient job transition management, headed by Kari Bech-Moen, it added.

The bank said its group management team has a 50/50 gender distribution.

