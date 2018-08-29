LONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Add To Loss As Pound Jolts Higher On Barnier's Brexit Comments

By Anneken Tappe

Fresnillo shares see sharp decline, off 2.6%

The U.K. equity benchmark added to declines in late-trade Wednesday after the European Union's top Brexit negotiator hinted at a detente, according to a report, in testy negotiations as Britain attempts to exit from out of the trading bloc with a new trade pact.

Uncertainty around the outcome of those talks have been the source of volatility in U.K. markets and sterling.

How are benchmarks performing?

The FTSE 100 Index retreated 0.9% at 7,548.66, after closing Tuesday's session up 0.5% for its best daily gain since Aug. 16. If it holds, the current decline would mark the worst daily drop in about two weeks.

Continental European stocks traded slightly higher , and U.S. stocks showed gathered some momentum in late-morning trade, with the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite Index both carving out intraday records.

The British pound was bounced higher after comments on Brexit from the EU official. Sterling jumped to $1.2998, compared with $1.2872 late Tuesday in New York, up 0.9%. Against the euro , the pound was at EUR1.1111, up 1% on the day.

What is driving the market?

The European Union's top Brexit negotiator sai d Wednesday that the EU was willing to offer the U.K. an unprecedented partnership. "We are prepared to offer a partnership with Britain such as has never been with any other third country," Michel Barnier said, according to a Reuters report (https://twitter.com/ReutersUK/status/1034803605054939137).

However, he moderated those remarks by adding that the EU wouldn't agree to anything that weakened the single market.

Investor worries about Brexit negotiations have been in focus as Brussels and London now aim to complete their divorce agreement by mid-November , later than the previous October deadline, according to a Bloomberg report. The U.K. officially exits the EU in late March next year, leaving little time to complete and agreement that will govern the island's relationship with the mainland afterward.

The scenario of a "no-deal Brexit", in which case no agreement can be reached beforehand, is causing investors to worry about possible downside risk, though Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday said it "wouldn't e the end of the world."

Meanwhile, Aston Martin, the maker of James Bond's cars, is eyeing a billion-pound London IPO, according to The Wall Street Journal .

Stocks in focus

Distribution and outsourcing company Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) was leading gainers in the FTSE 100, rising 2.3%. Investors continued to asses the company's first-half results reported Tuesday that showed revenue growth of 5% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings per share grew 8% in the same period.

However, U.K. utilities drew attention on the session.

"After several years of exuberant pricing of U.K. utilities, the table has turned in the face of political, regulatory and macro risks," wrote Citi research analyst Jenny Ping in a note. "While we expect a turbulent ride in the months ahead given the uncertainties of Brexit and questions over the stability of the current U.K. government, we cannot ignore the fact that we are starting to see fundamental value."

Among Ping's top buy recommendations in the sector are Centrica which she said should benefit from the recent rally in commodity prices as well as earnings visibility, as well as United Utilities, which she said has seen operational problems. Centrica PLC shares, however, edged down 0.1%, while those for United Utilities added 1.1%.

Citi's buy calls also included National Grid PLC."U.K. risks are now firmly in the shares and we believe exposure to improving U.S. business should also provide hedge in case of further political turbulence." Shares of National Grid were off 0.7%.

Metals and mining multinational Fresnillodropped 2.5%, following an upbeat Tuesday session.