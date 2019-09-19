Log in
LONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Snap Three-day Losing Run

09/19/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

U.K. stocks closed higher Thursday to end a three-day losing run, led higher by more defensive plays.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.58% to 7356.42, with telecom giant Vodafone and pharmaceutical AstraZeneca each rising more than 2%.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group was the top percentage riser in the FTSE 100, gaining 3.8%.

The gains came as the Bank of England held interest rates, as expected, and painted a softer view toward the economy. "Entrenched Brexit uncertainties and slower global growth have led to the re-emergence of a margin of excess supply," the central bank said.

The worst performer was Next , losing over 5% as the retailer reiterated its full-year pretax profit view.

U.K. retail sales more broadly fell 0.2% in August after a decline in non-store sales. Amazon's Prime Day had boosted activity in July.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 2.59% 7127 Delayed Quote.18.29%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.88428 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 3.76% 466.9 Delayed Quote.-27.18%
NEXT -5.67% 5820 Delayed Quote.54.60%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.69% 160.4 Delayed Quote.2.16%
