LONDON MARKETS : U.K.'s FTSE 100 Fights For Direction As 'no-deal Brexit' Details Hit

08/23/2018 | 10:32am CEST

By Victor Reklaitis, MarketWatch

Key official expected to play down the chances of the country crashing out of the EU

The U.K.'s main stock index was making small moves early Thursday, as traders assessed fresh details covering the country's contingency plans for a "no-deal" Brexit.

How markets are performing

The FTSE 100 dipped by less than 0.1% to 7,572.85, after edging up 0.1% in the prior session .

The British blue-chip gauge is showing a drop of 1.5% for the year to date.

The pound was buying $1.2863, down from $1.2914 late Wednesday in New York, but holding above last week's more-than-one-year low around $1.27.

What's moving markets

The U.K. government on Thursday was due to release the first round of documents detailing the expected impact of a "no-deal" Brexit -- and parts of the big reveal already were featured in news reports.

Analysts have warned that a disorderly exit from the European Union -- without an agreement covering future relations with the trade bloc by the time the final deadline of March 29, 2019 for the U.K. leaving the EU passes -- could whack sentiment and weigh on the British economy.

Dominic Raab, Britain's Brexit secretary, is expected to say Thursday that while he remains confident that "a good deal is within our sights ... we must be ready to consider the alternative," according to the U.K.'s Times newspaper (https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/dominic-raab-starts-blame-game-with-brussels-before-no-deal-plans-32b8s5jj6).

Opinion:Gear up for a no-deal Brexit: 5 areas investors should watch

Also: A top London startup's CEO flags the biggest Brexit threat to his industry

What are strategists saying?

Raab is expected to "play down the 'unlikely' idea of the country crashing out of the EU without a deal, even as he is due to publish roughly 20 technical notes today on what the consequences of such a scenario would be," said RBC strategists in a note.

Stocks in focus

Shares in CRH PLC (CRG.DB) jumped 2.5% for the FTSE 100's biggest gain after the provider of construction materials said first-half pretax profit increased 5% as its markets continued to recover.

AstraZeneca was roughly flat after the drug giant said a clinical trial for a treatment for lung disease didn't show it to be superior to an existing treatment .

