Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: U.K.'s FTSE 100 Nudges Higher Ahead Of Key Brexit Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 06:29pm CEST

By Victor Reklaitis, MarketWatch

John Wood shares jump again

The U.K.'s main stock index rose modestly on Wednesday, as global investors turned their attention to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting scheduled to be released after European markets had closed.

Attention remained fixed on Brexit developments, in particular the reports to hit this week on the implications of a "no-deal" split come next spring.

How markets are performing

The FTSE 100 nudged up 0.1% to 7,574.24, holding to a narrow range a day after falling for the first time in four sessions.

The British blue-chip gauge is showing a decline of 1.5% for the year to date.

The pound was buying $1.2908, little changed from $1.2901 late Tuesday in New York.

What's moving markets

Attention shifted to the Federal Reserve, where investors may glean further clues on the U.S. central bank's plans to normalize monetary policy. The third interest-rate hike of the year is still expected next month.

That overshadowed U.S. political developments . Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort late Tuesday was found guilty on eight charges including tax fraud, and the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen said he violated campaign-finance law at Trump's direction.

Investors are awaiting the U.K. government's release of the first round of documents detailing the expected impact of a "no-deal" Brexit on Thursday. Among the topics expected to be covered is the banking sector.

Don't miss:Gear up for a no-deal Brexit: 5 areas to watch

And

What are strategists saying?

There has been "more relief for the pound, with GBPUSD now pushing $1.29," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, in a note. There has been "no significant breakthrough seen in the latest round of Brexit talks, but the no-deal chatter is less to the fore," Wilson added.

Stocks in focus

On the upside, shares in Persimmon gained 1.1% as traders continued to react to the home builder's first-half results, which were released Tuesday. Shares dipped 0.2% Tuesday, as the company posted a 13% rise in pretax profit and a 5% gain in sales.

John Wood Group jumped for the second day, touching a new 52-week intraday high, after the oil-services company reported six-month earnings and as Barclays raised the target price for the stock to 750 pence, from 690 pence. The stock closed up 6.5%.

BHP Billiton, which fell Tuesday in the wake of earnings, recovered some losses Wednesday, ending up 1.6%.

Off the FTSE 100, shares in Avast gained 3.2% after the cybersecurity company, which listed on the stock exchange in May, said its first-half profit rose on strong performance in its consumer desktop business. Avast also raised its margin guidance. However, the share price remains below the IPO price.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAST 3.22% 237 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BHP BILLITON PLC 1.58% 1636 Delayed Quote.5.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.29049 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
JOHN WOOD GROUP 6.52% 758.4 Delayed Quote.9.54%
PERSIMMON 1.11% 2467 Delayed Quote.-10.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:29pLONDON MARKETS: U.K.'s FTSE 100 Nudges Higher Ahead Of Key Brexit Reports
DJ
06:14pEUROPE : European shares steady as trade talks, U.S. politics fuel uncertainty
RE
06:14pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End Flat Ahead Of Federal Reserve Minutes
DJ
06:03pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy stocks prop up FTSE in cautious trade
RE
05:16pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Struggle For Direction After Ex-Trump Attorney Cohen Says He Broke Law
DJ
04:47pU.S. Treasury Yields Fall as Stocks Drift Lower
DJ
04:45pTSX gains driven by energy, banks stocks
RE
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver on Bull's Record Day
DJ
02:59pU.S. Nears Bull-Run Milestone While Global Stocks Hover
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.