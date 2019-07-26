Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: Vodafone Shares Surge On Possible Tower IPO As Anglo American Hit By Stake Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 09:44am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Vodafone Group rallied after outlining plans to possibly sell its portfolio of 61,700 towers, bolstering London stocks on Friday.

The U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 7,534.17, and the mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.2% to 19,856.70.

What's moving markets

Earnings beats for Google owner Alphabet and Intel helped lift U.S. stocks on Friday, as second-quarter U.S. GDP topped estimates. Earnings also helped lift the fortunes of Europe stocks on Friday .

Focus stocks

Vodafone Group (VOD.LN) shares jumped nearly 10% as the mobile phone giant set out plans to separate its European tower infrastructure business , possibly by an initial public offering.

George Salmon, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the stake stale could net Vodafone about 14 billion to 15 billion euros from the stake sale -- enough to halve Vodafone's net debt.

Vodafone also reported a slight decline in fiscal first-quarter revenue and confirmed its earnings guidance.

Pearson shares rose 6%, as the educational publisher lifted its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the year , helped by lower finance charges and taxes than anticipated and sales growth at its online degree program unit.

Anglo American tumbled 4% as the miner's largest shareholder, Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal, announced a stake sale late on Thursday. Agarwal has pushed Anglo American to refocus on South Africa and position itself for new opportunities in India.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 10.15% 1250.04 Delayed Quote.8.71%
ANGLO AMERICAN -3.74% 2105.22 Delayed Quote.25.13%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.03% 381.78 End-of-day quote.21.59%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC End-of-day quote.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN 0.87% 2099 Delayed Quote.12.49%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.04% 52.79 Delayed Quote.12.76%
PEARSON 5.21% 920.8 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
PLATINUM 0.19% 869.82 Delayed Quote.10.53%
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.12% 157.15 End-of-day quote.-49.05%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 9.97% 145.02 Delayed Quote.-13.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:10aTSX higher as energy companies rise
RE
10:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on GDP Data, Earnings
DJ
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Poor performance from Commodities Related Stocks
TI
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on GDP Data, Earnings
DJ
09:44aLONDON MARKETS: Vodafone Shares Surge On Possible Tower IPO As Anglo American Hit By Stake Sale
DJ
09:43aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise After GDP Shows Slower Growth, Busy Earnings Week Winds Down
DJ
09:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher on GDP Data, Earnings
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:49aU.S. Futures Inch Higher After Mixed Earnings Reports
DJ
07:37aEUROPE MARKETS: Earnings Help Europe Stocks Rebound, With Vodafone And Vivendi Rallying
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELLNEX TELECOM : Vodafone to create European mobile mast company with IPO potential
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group