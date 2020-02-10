Log in
LOPE LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN LAW FIRM, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation into Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – LOPE

02/10/2020 | 08:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon”) (NASDAQ: LOPE) resulting from allegations that Grand Canyon may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research ("Citron") issued a report on Grand Canyon entitled "GCE, the Educational Enron." The Citron report alleged that Grand Canyon was improperly using a "captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities," thereby "artificially inflat[ing] the [company's] stock price."

On this news, Grand Canyon's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 28, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Grand Canyon’s investors. If you purchased shares of Grand Canyon, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1761.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
