LOPE LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN LAW FIRM, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation into Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – LOPE

02/10/2020 | 08:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon”) (NASDAQ: LOPE) resulting from allegations that Grand Canyon may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research ("Citron") issued a report on Grand Canyon entitled "GCE, the Educational Enron." The Citron report alleged that Grand Canyon was improperly using a "captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities," thereby "artificially inflat[ing] the [company's] stock price."
On this news, Grand Canyon's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 28, 2020.
