LOR Foundation Offers $50,000 in Instagrants for Rural Census Efforts

09/01/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Denver, CO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the LOR Foundation opened submissions for census Instagrants to support complete count efforts in the rural Mountain West. LOR will award 50 $1,000 grants to 501(c)(3) organizations in rural parts of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico. With the U.S. Census Bureau’s September 30 collection deadline approaching, interested organizations are urged to complete the simple, five-minute application process now.   

“COVID-19 has had a serious impact on response rates, and the shortened collection timeline only makes things more challenging for rural communities, which have historically been hard to reach,” says Gary Wilmot, executive director of LOR. “We want to provide some last minute support to help small towns ensure a complete and accurate count—the results of which will inform the allocation of billions of dollars in federal funding and will have an impact on those communities for the next decade.”

Funding could potentially be used for, but not limited to: tablets or Wi-Fi hotspots to take to a location to collect census responses; coffee or food for volunteers and locals at census collection locations; translation services; stipends for volunteer time; marketing materials and mailings. 

LOR will begin accepting applications today and will continue making awards through September 15. LOR will be providing real-time updates of grant activity on its website.  

About LOR: LOR works with rural communities in the Mountain West to enhance livability and prosperity while preserving the character that makes each community unique.

Korenna Wilson
LOR Foundation
korenna@lorfoundation.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
