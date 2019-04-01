LORD Green Real Estate Strategies Kicks Off 2019 Data Quality Assessment

World leader in sustainability consulting, LORD Green Real Estate
Strategies, Inc. and GRESB, the global Environmental, Social, Governance
(ESG) benchmark for real assets, have piloted a new GRESB ESG Data
Quality Standard and Quality Metric designed to ensure the quality and
accuracy of sustainability data in commercial real estate assets.
As a GRESB Data Partner, LORD Green was the first to submit the 2019
GRESB Data Quality Assessment. This Assessment will provide the
information necessary to develop the GRESB Data Quality Standard this in
2020.
“Quality data is fundamental to advancing sustainability in the built
environment,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of USGBC and
GBCI. “I am excited that LORD Green Strategies and all of our Data
Partners have come together in support of this initiative.”
GRESB, an investor-driven organization committed to assessing the ESG
performance of real assets globally, assessed over 900 property
companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers
participated in the Real Estate Assessment in 2018.
LORD Green, a GRESB Premier Partner, has submitted approximately 200
U.S. and International funds and REITS to GRESB on behalf of its
clients, historically placing at the top of their Peer Groups.
“Since inception, LORD Green has pioneered the sustainability
movement in commercial real estate. Our innovative team has always
jumped at the opportunity to further advance the industry and raise the
bar,” said LORD Green Founder and CEO, Mychele Lord.
The Data Quality Technical Working Group is a coordinated effort by
GRESB to define, originate, and uphold the highest data quality standard
possible in the GRESB Real Estate and Infrastructure Assessments. LORD
Green has participated in all Working Group meetings, working in close
collaboration with GRESB staff as well as industry organizations to
advance ESG within real estate.
“On behalf of our clients and the industry, we take personal
responsibility for being the leaders in Data Quality. All decisions
start with good data,” stated LORD Green President, Aaron Anderson.
About LORD Green
LORD Green Real Estate Strategies, Inc. specializes in sustainability
consulting services for commercial real estate owners. Our clients hold
some of the largest commercial portfolios in the country, and LORD Green
provides them with assessments and consulting for third-party
certification schemes as well as portfolio-wide sustainability strategy
development, monitoring and reporting. With a highly skilled and diverse
team, LORD Green has established itself as a LEED Proven Provider and
ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager Partner and Top Certifier. www.lordgreenstrategies.com
About GRESB
Founded in 2009, GRESB provides real assets investors with actionable
information and tools needed to proactively monitor and manage the ESG
performance of their investments and prepare for increasingly rigorous
sustainability issues at the forefront of business decision-making.
GRESB defines the standard for sustainability performance in real assets
providing standardized and etiquette validated ESG data to more than 75
institutional investors, representing over USD 18 trillion in
institutional capital. www.gresb.com
