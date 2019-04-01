LORD Green Real Estate Strategies Kicks Off 2019 Data Quality Assessment

World leader in sustainability consulting, LORD Green Real Estate Strategies, Inc. and GRESB, the global Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) benchmark for real assets, have piloted a new GRESB ESG Data Quality Standard and Quality Metric designed to ensure the quality and accuracy of sustainability data in commercial real estate assets.

As a GRESB Data Partner, LORD Green was the first to submit the 2019 GRESB Data Quality Assessment. This Assessment will provide the information necessary to develop the GRESB Data Quality Standard this in 2020.

“Quality data is fundamental to advancing sustainability in the built environment,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of USGBC and GBCI. “I am excited that LORD Green Strategies and all of our Data Partners have come together in support of this initiative.”

GRESB, an investor-driven organization committed to assessing the ESG performance of real assets globally, assessed over 900 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers participated in the Real Estate Assessment in 2018.

LORD Green, a GRESB Premier Partner, has submitted approximately 200 U.S. and International funds and REITS to GRESB on behalf of its clients, historically placing at the top of their Peer Groups.

“Since inception, LORD Green has pioneered the sustainability movement in commercial real estate. Our innovative team has always jumped at the opportunity to further advance the industry and raise the bar,” said LORD Green Founder and CEO, Mychele Lord.

The Data Quality Technical Working Group is a coordinated effort by GRESB to define, originate, and uphold the highest data quality standard possible in the GRESB Real Estate and Infrastructure Assessments. LORD Green has participated in all Working Group meetings, working in close collaboration with GRESB staff as well as industry organizations to advance ESG within real estate.

“On behalf of our clients and the industry, we take personal responsibility for being the leaders in Data Quality. All decisions start with good data,” stated LORD Green President, Aaron Anderson.

About LORD Green

LORD Green Real Estate Strategies, Inc. specializes in sustainability consulting services for commercial real estate owners. Our clients hold some of the largest commercial portfolios in the country, and LORD Green provides them with assessments and consulting for third-party certification schemes as well as portfolio-wide sustainability strategy development, monitoring and reporting. With a highly skilled and diverse team, LORD Green has established itself as a LEED Proven Provider and ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager Partner and Top Certifier. www.lordgreenstrategies.com

About GRESB

Founded in 2009, GRESB provides real assets investors with actionable information and tools needed to proactively monitor and manage the ESG performance of their investments and prepare for increasingly rigorous sustainability issues at the forefront of business decision-making. GRESB defines the standard for sustainability performance in real assets providing standardized and etiquette validated ESG data to more than 75 institutional investors, representing over USD 18 trillion in institutional capital. www.gresb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005969/en/