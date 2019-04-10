LOST MONEY IN INDIVIOR PLC? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Claims in the Wake of Justice Department Indictment

Gibbs Law Group is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Indivior PLC (OTC: INVVY) involving possible securities law violations
following news that the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against
Indivior for illegal marketing. Specifically, our investigation focuses
on allegations that Indivior and certain of its officers and/or
directors may have made materially false or misleading statements to the
investing public.
On April 10, 2019, before the market opened, the US Justice Department
charged Indivior with organizing a multibillion-dollar fraud to drive up
sales of Suboxone Film, an opioid-addiction treatment. Bloomberg published
an article detailing the charges against Indivior, noting that according
to the Justice Department, “Indivior misled doctors and government
health programs into believing that the drug, Suboxone Film, was safer
and less likely to be abused than rivals…” The article went on to
explain, “Prosecutors said that Indivior marketed Suboxone in a way that
allowed some patients to misuse the drug, and did little to stop such
practices.”
Following the news of the charges against Indivior, shares of INVVY
plummeted more than 70% in intraday trading on April 10, 2019.
Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors
throughout the country in securities
litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices,
breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered
over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s
largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors
for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff
Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top
Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top
Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”
