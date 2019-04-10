Log in
LOST MONEY IN INDIVIOR PLC? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Claims in the Wake of Justice Department Indictment

04/10/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

Gibbs Law Group is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Indivior PLC (OTC: INVVY) involving possible securities law violations following news that the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Indivior for illegal marketing. Specifically, our investigation focuses on allegations that Indivior and certain of its officers and/or directors may have made materially false or misleading statements to the investing public.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here.

On April 10, 2019, before the market opened, the US Justice Department charged Indivior with organizing a multibillion-dollar fraud to drive up sales of Suboxone Film, an opioid-addiction treatment. Bloomberg published an article detailing the charges against Indivior, noting that according to the Justice Department, “Indivior misled doctors and government health programs into believing that the drug, Suboxone Film, was safer and less likely to be abused than rivals…” The article went on to explain, “Prosecutors said that Indivior marketed Suboxone in a way that allowed some patients to misuse the drug, and did little to stop such practices.”

Following the news of the charges against Indivior, shares of INVVY plummeted more than 70% in intraday trading on April 10, 2019.

Gibbs Law Group is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Indivior investors. If you invested in Indivior and would like to speak privately with a securities attorney to learn more about our investigation and your legal rights, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (800) 808-5294.

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
