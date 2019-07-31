Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LOUD Opposes Separation of Children at Southern Border; Supports Repeal of Immigration Code #1325

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:39pm EDT

Group notes devastating, potentially lifelong impact on children, particularly Latinos, the population LOUD serves, and urges overhaul of government response as well as stepped up action by NGOs and others.

The Latino Outreach and Understanding Division (LOUD), an affinity group of AHF, is issuing the following statement about the humanitarian crisis of separation of children and families at the southern border of the United States:

“The history of the United States has many instances which parallel the actions of the Trump administration regarding the separation of children from their families: African Americans, Japanese Americans, and Native Americans, and now Latin American immigrants have in common this insane experience. LOUD – the Latino affinity group of AHF (AIDS Healthcare Foundation) - decries this insensitive and inhumane policy.

LOUD supports the repeal of Section 1325 of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Immigration Code that makes anyone who is undocumented and crosses the border a criminal charged with a felony. Section 1325 allows felons to be deprived of their children in the eyes of the law. Rather than a felony, it should be a misdemeanor. As it stands, Section 1325 allows ICE and the Border Patrol to legally separate children from their parents. This practice can be stopped by the stroke of a pen if Congress gets to work and repeals Section 1325.”

AHF and LOUD reaffirm their commitment to continue providing assistance and support to the Latino communities and their children and families.

www.somosloud.org


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pBrazil's Vale dam disasters trigger $2 billion in fresh writedowns
RE
08:01pAKITA DRILLING : prioritizes debt reduction and announces second quarter results
AQ
08:01pSEABOARD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Granite Construction Incorporated
BU
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Carbonite, Inc.
BU
08:01pVISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Into Asia With Securing of Regulatory Registration in Hong Kong
BU
08:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of 2U, Inc. Investors (TWOU)
BU
08:01pDIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
08:00p&LSQUO;MACHINE LEARNING SUPERPOWERS' : Dessa Launches Foundations Atlas and Foundations Orbit, New Products For Engineering Real-World ML At Scale
GL
07:59pEZCORP : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
2INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm outlook clouded by Huawei's smartphone gains in China
3EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4CITIGROUP INC. : Major U.S. banks lower benchmark interest rates following Fed rate cut
5MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group