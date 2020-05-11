Log in
LPC West Taps Seasoned Veteran Omar Rawi to Lead Mixed-Use Efforts In Major Markets from San Diego to Seattle

05/11/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

In a move to drive its expansion into the mixed-use sector, LPC West today announced that real estate industry veteran Omar Rawi is joining the company as Executive Vice President with responsibility for West Coast markets, including the Bay Area, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego.

LPC West – the West Coast arm of national real estate firm Lincoln Property Company – has built momentum in the mixed-use sector in recent years with projects including Runway at Playa Vista, 100 West Walnut in Pasadena and Fremont Place in Portland.

“We see enormous opportunity to significantly expand our activities in the mixed-use sector, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring an executive with Omar’s experience and success to the team,” said David Binswanger, Senior Executive Vice President of LPC West. “Omar has been a player in real estate development for two decades – he is exceedingly talented and there is no one more skilled and knowledgeable to lead our efforts.”

The expansion into mixed-use development by LPC West is aligned with initiatives by parent Lincoln Property Company, who has placed additional focus on the mixed-use sector in markets across the country.

Rawi joins LPC West from Greystar, where he led development activities in Southern California and Arizona. Previously, he was President of Rawi Property Group, which focused on urban-infill development and consulting. While running Rawi Property Group, one of his developments was selected by the Urban Land Institute as a Case Study in Entrepreneurial Development.

“LPC West has grown a strong presence in the six top markets on the West Coast. This is a talented team doing tremendous work,” said Omar Rawi. “We have a unique opportunity to build upon our existing presence in major markets and to continue the team’s entrepreneurial drive as we double down on mixed-use development opportunities. I’m excited to be on board.”

LPC West has grown significantly since Lincoln’s West Coast offices were consolidated into one unit in 2017. With over 400 employees, LPC West has a construction portfolio in excess of $3 billion.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company, founded in 1965 by its chairman Mack Pogue, is a privately-owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment, development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln has offices in all major markets of the U.S. and throughout Europe. Lincoln’s cumulative development efforts have produced over 143 million square feet of commercial space and over 216,000 multifamily residential units. Lincoln Property Company is the second largest apartment manager in the United States. Access www.lpcwest.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
