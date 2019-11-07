LRA Applauds Exciting Lupus Research Being Presented at 2019 ACR/ARP Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA), the largest private funder of lupus research in the world, announced today that 16 studies supported by the organization will be presented at the 2019 ACR/ARP Annual Meeting November 8-13, 2019. In addition, results of two positive clinical studies conducted by LRA's affiliate Lupus Therapeutics (LT) in collaboration with Pfizer and the Rilite Foundation focus on improving how lupus disease activity is monitored. The volume of lupus-related abstracts at the meeting includes several highly anticipated studies related to anifrolumab, obinutuzumab, ustekinumab and belimumab.

"This meeting marks an exciting time for lupus research and of hope for the community," said LRA President and CEO Kenneth M. Farber. "The research work we have been funding and supporting is now bearing fruit, with results uncovering key insights about what causes lupus and affirming directions for potential new treatments. Also exciting, this meeting will showcase promising results of trials testing drugs that have grown out of our foundational research, bringing the very real possibility of much-needed new treatments for lupus in the offing."

Foundational Research Identifies New Pathways, Insight on Lupus Nephritis Progression

The Lupus Research Alliance has invested more than $200 million in lupus research programs through nearly 500 studies and more recently the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN) of 57 academic sites administered by Lupus Therapeutics. LRA-funded researchers have contributed to the identification and validation of more than 15 different disease pathways in lupus that are currently targeted by more than a dozen therapeutic approaches.

At ACR, LRA-funded investigators will be presenting novel research uncovering key insights about the various types of immune cells involved in promoting different aspects of lupus. Several presentations will focus specifically on research geared to understand how lupus affects the kidneys (lupus nephritis) -- from how the molecular profile of kidney cells change during the course of lupus nephritis to how a drug could prevent certain immune cells from entering the kidney and causing damage.

Sunday, November 10

Monday, November 11

Tuesday, November 12

Wednesday, November 13

Studies Validate Novel Assessment Tools

Lupus Therapeutics, an affiliate of LRA, focuses on accelerating testing of potential new treatments and improved ways to diagnose and monitor the effects of lupus. The organization oversees the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN) composed of 57 of the top research medical centers in North America. Two studies conducted through LuCIN that promise to improve disease monitoring will be presented at ACR.

Sunday, November 10

Poster: Utility of a Mobile Phone Based Application to Collect Patient-Reported Outcome Information from People Living with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Abstract #662, Hall B5, 9:00-11:00am

Collaborator: Pfizer Inc

Monday, November 11

Oral: Development of a Multi-Modality Imaging Approach to Evaluate Lupus Nephritis Abstract #1919, 5:45pm, B405/B407

Collaborator: RILITE Foundation

Community Involvement Accelerates Results

LRA and LT aim to unite all sectors of the lupus community to pursue one goal – better treatments and a cure. An LRA-sponsored Patient Perspectives Poster PP07 Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 tells the lupus patient story to professionals, illustrating why their research is so urgently needed. Please visit the Lupus Research Alliance/Lupus Therapeutics BREAKING THROUGH TOGETHER Booth # 1151 (across from AbbVie #841) to learn about the many ways researchers, healthcare professionals, industry, people with lupus and family members can work collaboratively to accelerate clinical trial participation in lupus and drug discovery.

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. More than 90% of people with lupus are women; lupus most often strikes during the childbearing years of 15-45. African Americans, Latinx, Asians and Native Americans are two to three times at greater risk than Caucasians. In lupus, the immune system, which is designed to protect against infection, creates antibodies that can attack any part of the body including the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, blood, skin, and joints.

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance aims to transform treatment while advancing toward a cure by funding the most innovative lupus research in the world. The organization's stringent peer review grant process fosters diverse scientific talent who are driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors fund all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.

About Lupus Therapeutics

Lupus Therapeutics, an affiliate of the Lupus Research Alliance, aims to accelerate drug discovery and diagnostic innovation for all patients living with lupus. Lupus Therapeutics engages with biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, as well as other investigators, to bring clinical trials to real people living with lupus. The organization places the patient voice at the center of strategic planning with the most creative clinicians and scientists in the world.

