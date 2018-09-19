LRES Promotes Ann Song as its Senior Vice President of Operations

LRES,
a national residential and commercial mortgage services company
providing valuations, REO asset management, and HOA solutions for the
mortgage and real estate industry, announced the promotion of Ann
Song to Senior Vice President of Operations.
Song currently oversees commercial and residential appraisal operations
for LRES Corporation. As senior vice president, Song will be focused on
expanding the company’s commercial appraisal division and diversifying
the company’s current product offerings.
With over 35 years of experience in the real estate mortgage services
industry, Song has received acclaim with multiple awards highlighting
her success and expertise in the industry, including her recent
recognition as one of HousingWire’s
2018 Woman of Influence. Song was also named the LRES 2018
Employee of The Year in acknowledgment of her exemplary performance,
her contributions to the company’s success, and her commitment to the
mission, vision, values, and goals of LRES. Song earned this award
through her successful efforts to increase the efficiency and
productivity of the Appraisal Assignment department. Song also played an
essential role in growing the company’s business and market share in
2017, earning her this promotion.
“2018 has been a very successful year for LRES and I am honored to
receive the opportunity to serve as one of LRES’ Senior Vice Presidents.
I am grateful that Roger Beane and Mark Johnson have placed their faith
in my ability to manage the company’s appraisal operations, and I look
forward to continuing to work closely with my team to execute on the
organization’s strategic goals, as well as enhancing and expanding LRES’
operations,” said Song.
About LRES
Orange County, Calif.-based LRES is a national residential and
commercial mortgage services company providing valuations, REO asset
management and HOA solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry.
With more than 17 years of continued growth, LRES offers managed
business processes for the origination, servicing and default markets.
For more information about LRES, visit its website at www.lres.com.
Follow LRES
Twitter: LRES
Twitter
LinkedIn: LRES
LinkedIn
Facebook: LRES
Facebook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005111/en/