LRES Promotes Ann Song as its Senior Vice President of Operations

- To support the company’s growth efforts, and deliver new tools and tactics to the valuations industry -

LRES, a national residential and commercial mortgage services company providing valuations, REO asset management, and HOA solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry, announced the promotion of Ann Song to Senior Vice President of Operations.

Song currently oversees commercial and residential appraisal operations for LRES Corporation. As senior vice president, Song will be focused on expanding the company’s commercial appraisal division and diversifying the company’s current product offerings.

With over 35 years of experience in the real estate mortgage services industry, Song has received acclaim with multiple awards highlighting her success and expertise in the industry, including her recent recognition as one of HousingWire’s 2018 Woman of Influence. Song was also named the LRES 2018 Employee of The Year in acknowledgment of her exemplary performance, her contributions to the company’s success, and her commitment to the mission, vision, values, and goals of LRES. Song earned this award through her successful efforts to increase the efficiency and productivity of the Appraisal Assignment department. Song also played an essential role in growing the company’s business and market share in 2017, earning her this promotion.

“2018 has been a very successful year for LRES and I am honored to receive the opportunity to serve as one of LRES’ Senior Vice Presidents. I am grateful that Roger Beane and Mark Johnson have placed their faith in my ability to manage the company’s appraisal operations, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with my team to execute on the organization’s strategic goals, as well as enhancing and expanding LRES’ operations,” said Song.

About LRES

Orange County, Calif.-based LRES is a national residential and commercial mortgage services company providing valuations, REO asset management and HOA solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry. With more than 17 years of continued growth, LRES offers managed business processes for the origination, servicing and default markets. For more information about LRES, visit its website at www.lres.com.

Follow LRES

Twitter: LRES Twitter

LinkedIn: LRES LinkedIn

Facebook: LRES Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005111/en/