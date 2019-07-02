Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LRES : Promotes Molly Merchant as its Senior Director of REO Asset Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT

- TO SUPPORT THE COMPANY’S GROWTH EFFORTS, AND DELIVER NEW TOOLS AND TACTICS TO THE REAL ESTATE OWNED (REO) INDUSTRY -

LRES, a national residential and commercial mortgage services company providing valuations, REO asset management, and HOA solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry, announced the promotion of Molly Merchant to Senior Director of REO Asset Management.

Ms. Merchant currently oversees the operations for both REO Asset Management and HOA Solutions at LRES Corporation. As Senior Director, Merchant is focused on expanding the company’s REO division and diversifying the company’s current REO Disposition and Marketing Analysis services. Merchant produced industry leading numbers in 2018 by reducing Days Vacant to List by 30%, increasing the Sales Price to Current Value by 7%, and by reducing the Average Days to Close to under 32 days.

With over 20 years in the REO and real estate mortgage services industry, Merchant leverages her experience to implement improvements at every stage of the REO process. Her leadership enables LRES to liquidate its clients’ REO assets in the shortest amount of time, for the greatest return, with the least amount of interruption. In addition to increasing efficiency within the company’s REO division, Merchant also leads the company’s HOA division; strengthening the current lien monitoring processes and streamlining manual search efforts.

“I truly appreciate the recognition for my hard work as well as for the opportunity to lead the REO and HOA divisions as Senior Director. My team continues to produce strong numbers and remains focused on providing best-in-class customer service. It is a privilege to work for LRES, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with my team to execute the organization’s strategic goals,” said Merchant.

About LRES

LRES is a national commercial and residential mortgage services company providing valuations, REO asset management and HOA solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry. With more than 18 years of continued growth, LRES offers managed business processes for the origination, servicing and default markets. For more information about LRES, visit its website at www.lres.com.

Follow LRES

Twitter: LRES Twitter
LinkedIn: LRES LinkedIn
Facebook: LRES Facebook


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aCOMMERZBANK : successfully issues additional tier 1 bond
EQ
07:09aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 24 June to 28 June 2019
BU
07:09aETRION : TOYO Awarded Large-scale Photovoltaic Power Plant Project in JapanJul. 2, 2019
AQ
07:08aBANK OF CHINA : Announcement Regarding the Receipt of Approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on the Issuance of Offshore Preference Shares
PU
07:08aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Green REIT Plc
PR
07:08aPLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aCASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : Profit Jumps 48pc
AQ
07:07aBH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (June 2019)
PR
07:06aINVS ENER : Muzarabani Oil and Gas Prospects Up
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About