LS Mtron : Participates in 'Agritechnica 2019' Accelerating Its Advance into Europe

11/28/2019 | 03:01am EST

LS Mtron (CEO Andy Kim) announced on November 28 that it had participated in ‘Agritechnica 2019’ held in Hanover, Germany from November 10 through the 16.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005173/en/

LS Mtron of Korea, specializing in industrial machines and state-of-the-art components, participated in 'Agritechnica 2019'. The company has participated in the exhibition since 2015. This year, LS Mtron had a booth covering 205 square meters to showcase its products. Under banners reading "Change Your Standard," LS Mtron exhibited products that stressed both 'reliability' and 'rationality'. In particular, tractors featuring innovative futuristic design and technology were favorably received by visitors.

LS Mtron of Korea, specializing in industrial machines and state-of-the-art components, participated in ‘Agritechnica 2019’. The company has participated in the exhibition since 2015. This year, LS Mtron had a booth covering 205 square meters to showcase its products. Under banners reading “Change Your Standard,” LS Mtron exhibited products that stressed both ‘reliability’ and ‘rationality’. In particular, tractors featuring innovative futuristic design and technology were favorably received by visitors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under banners reading “Change Your Standard,” LS Mtron exhibited products that stressed both ‘reliability’ and ‘rationality’. In particular, tractors featuring innovative futuristic design and technology were favorably received by visitors.

In 2003, LS Mtron was spun off from LG Group as an affiliate specializing in industrial machines and state-of-the-art components. Last year, sales amounted to KRW1.1 trillion. LS Mtron, with its annual production capacity of 50,000 units, has the largest share of the Korean tractor market. The company also exports to more than 40 countries, including the US, Brazil, China, etc., with its global production and sales bases playing key roles.

Significantly, last year, LS Mtron received the ‘Tractor of the Year’ award at the North American Equipment Dealers Association’s ‘Dealer’s Choice’ awards for the 5th consecutive years. In addition, LS Mtron is ‘Korea’s No.1 Tractor’ maker that is using ICT technology to lead the agricultural machinery industry in remote diagnostic services and cutting-edge autonomous tractor technologies.

This year, LS Mtron had a booth covering 205m2 to showcase its products in ‘Agritechnica 2019’. The slogan for the event ‘Change Your Standard’ was chosen to present maximum reliability and rationality to European customers and change the anchor purchases with excellent product fundamentals, innovative design, compelling performance, full support for dealers, and supplying parts at the right place at the right time.

LS Mtron introduced 7 models ranging from an 18ps Sub-compact model to the 150ps Row-crop model which can appeal to European customers. The futuristic ‘MTX (tentative)’ concept tractor is thought to have taken the streamlined design of existing products a step further. The company has applied a strong and sharp design language with headlamps resembling the fierce eyes of an angry bull that clearly say that LS Mtron products can provide ‘powerful and faithful work performance’. The Utility tractor, 100ps ‘XP’ model, scheduled to be launched in Europe in 2020 especially drew the attention of visitors. The XP tractor, based on its powerful engine and cutting-edge technology, makes it possible to move forward and backward easily without the manual operation of clutches when using the improved power shuttle. And as it comes standard with LED headlamps instead of halogen, its workability at night has also been improved.

In particular, during the exhibition, LS Mtron entered into an MOU for the development of e-Tractors with Austria’s AVL, the world’s best powertrain development and testing company. The two companies are planning to capitalize on this MOU to develop Sub-Compact e-Tractors and produce highly-efficient and eco-friendly tractors. LS Mtron will proactively present the direction of its eco-friendly models of the future to the European market and introduce a broader lineup of various models to make inroads into the lawn & garden and landscaping markets.

LS Mtron is planning to leverage its participation in the exhibition to develop new models and technologies customized for Europe. The company has established a roadmap for the launch of new models starting with the new premium MT2 and utility tractors in 2020 and plans to proactively respond to environmental protection and regulatory changes by successively launching new models based on the Stage V engine in 2021. In January 2020, LS Mtron will become the first Korean company in the industry to restrict the use of hazardous materials containing phthalates, thereby promoting the safety of customers and eco-friendliness.


