LSC Communications : PRC Market Tests New Product called “Plus One”

08/14/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

The Postal Service filed a request with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to conduct a Market Test of a product called 'Plus One'. According to the USPS filing Plus One is 'is an addressed advertising card that may be mailed as an add-on piece with a USPS Marketing Mail Letters 'marriage mail' envelope containing multiple advertising pieces. Marriage mail is a service provided by third-party mail service providers who combine advertisements from multiple businesses into a single mailpiece, thereby significantly reducing each business's per-address mailing expense.' A copy of the Postal Service's filing can be found here.

Disclaimer

LSC Communications Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:11:10 UTC
