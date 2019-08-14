LSC Communications : PRC Market Tests New Product called “Plus One”

The Postal Service filed a request with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to conduct a Market Test of a product called 'Plus One'. According to the USPS filing Plus One is 'is an addressed advertising card that may be mailed as an add-on piece with a USPS Marketing Mail Letters 'marriage mail' envelope containing multiple advertising pieces. Marriage mail is a service provided by third-party mail service providers who combine advertisements from multiple businesses into a single mailpiece, thereby significantly reducing each business's per-address mailing expense.' A copy of the Postal Service's filing can be found here.

