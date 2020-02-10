LSE London Stock Exchange : Buy-Back of Securities

Buy-Back of Securities
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
DB ETC Index plc
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Immediate Release 10 February 2020
DB ETC Index plc (the Issuer)
(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)
Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103783)
Re: Buy-Back of ETC Securities Announcement
The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.
|
Series
|
Number of Securities to be bought back
|
Trade Date
|
Settlement Date
|
ISIN
|
Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC
|
41,000
|
06 February 2020
|
10 February 2020
|
GB00B3SC0P31
|
Series 25 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC (EUR)
|
11,500
|
06 February 2020
|
10 February 2020
|
DE000A1KYN55
|
Series 01 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield EUR Hedged ETC
|
57,000
|
06 February 2020
|
10 February 2020
|
DE000A1AQGX1
Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC Index plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to this Series will be:
|
Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC
|
308,563
|
Series 25 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC (EUR)
|
509,313
|
Series 01 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield EUR Hedged ETC
|
1,805,424
|
Issuer Name
|
LEI
|
DB ETC Index plc
|
549300HJKS7D7T8SUK33
Enquiries to:
TMG.ETC@db.com
DB ETC Index plc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005496/en/
Deutsche Bank AG
Source: Deutsche Bank AG
Close
Buy-Back of Securities - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:27:04 UTC