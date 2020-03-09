LSE London Stock Exchange : Buy-Back of Securities

Log in
03/09/2020 | 10:53am EDT
Regulatory Story
-
Buy-Back of Securities
Released 14:51 09-Mar-2020

Buy-Back of Securities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 09 March 2020

DB ETC Index plc (the Issuer)

(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103783)

Re: Buy-Back of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.

Series

Number of Securities to be bought back

Trade Date

Settlement Date

ISIN

Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC

60,000

05 March 2020

09 March 2020

GB00B3SC0P31

Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC Index plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to this Series will be:

Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC

211,963

Issuer Name

LEI

DB ETC Index plc

549300HJKS7D7T8SUK33

Enquiries to:

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC Index plc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005560/en/

Deutsche Bank AG

Source: Deutsche Bank AG


Buy-Back of Securities - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
