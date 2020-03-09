LSE London Stock Exchange : Buy-Back of Securities

Regulatory Story Go to market news section - Buy-Back of Securities Released 14:51 09-Mar-2020

Buy-Back of Securities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 09 March 2020

DB ETC Index plc (the Issuer)

(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103783)

Re: Buy-Back of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.

Series Number of Securities to be bought back Trade Date Settlement Date ISIN Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC 60,000 05 March 2020 09 March 2020 GB00B3SC0P31

Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC Index plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to this Series will be:

Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC 211,963

Issuer Name LEI DB ETC Index plc 549300HJKS7D7T8SUK33

Enquiries to:

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC Index plc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005560/en/

Deutsche Bank AG

Source: Deutsche Bank AG

Close