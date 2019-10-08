Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LSE leads FTSE 100 lower as Hong Kong bourse nixes bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 04:36am EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - Britain's main index fell on Tuesday, dragged down by shares in LSE after the Hong Kong bourse dropped its takeover bid, while weak updates from recruiters and budget airline easyJet pressured midcaps.

The FTSE 100 erased early gains to slip 0.1% by 0750 GMT. Midcaps <.FTMC> dipped 0.2%.

Ahead of U.S.-China trade talks this week, corporate news dominated market moves with LSE falling 6% after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing scrapped its unsolicited $39 billion offer as it failed to convince LSE management.

LSE shares, which dropped to levels not seen since September when HKEX first announced the takeover plans, are headed for their steepest one-day decline since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Recruiters PageGroup and Robert Walters dropped 6.5% and 10.2%, respectively, after they revealed that a host of macroeconomic troubles including the U.S.-China trade war, Hong Kong protests and Brexit is hindering performance.

Rival Hays skidded 5.4% to the bottom of the midcap index.

EasyJet was the biggest drag on the index with a 4.6% slide, despite a robust outlook for the current year as the carrier said it expected capacity growth in 2020 at the lower end of its historic range.

A trader blamed profit-taking for the share price fall in easyJet, which said pilot strikes at rivals British Airways and Ryanair would bump up its revenue.

"The disappointment around the guidance will give the shorts a stick to beat them (easyJet shares) with... we think the industry is in better shape and we are more bullish," Goodbody analysts wrote.

British Airways owner IAG also lost 2%, while smaller player Ryanair gave up 3.3%.

The Sino-U.S. trade talks, scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10, could make or break stock market performance this week. However, mixed signals from Washington, including expanding its trade blacklist of Chinese companies, has done little to settle investor nerves in the run up to the meetings.

Market participants are still licking their wounds after a sell-off in global markets that had pushed the FTSE 100 to its worst week in a year as growth worries and recession risks peaked.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET -5.37% 1109 Delayed Quote.6.11%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HAYS -6.34% 133 Delayed Quote.1.43%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -1.48% 226 End-of-day quote.-1.14%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -1.72% 460.6 Delayed Quote.-24.17%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -6.01% 7010 Delayed Quote.83.46%
PAGEGROUP -10.06% 374.77342 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC -7.53% 453.1 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:44aEUROPE : European stocks reverse course as trade anxiety takes over; LSE tumbles
RE
04:36aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE leads FTSE 100 lower as Hong Kong bourse nixes bid
RE
04:25aTrade Hopes Lift Asian Shares, but European Stocks Slip
DJ
01:37aChina, Hong Kong stocks rise on stimulus hopes; trade talks in focus
RE
10/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
10/07TSX falls 0.17 percent to 16,421.82
RE
10/07Major Indexes Fall Slightly as Consumer Staples Stumble -- Update
DJ
10/07Stocks fall, dollar rises as investors worry about trade
RE
10/07Stocks fall, dollar rises as investors worry about trade
RE
10/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Tick Lower as Investors Await Trade Developments
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : resolves on capital increase; takeover offer by Acciona S.A. expected

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group