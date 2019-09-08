LT Commercial Real Estate : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF A WRIT OF SUMMONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RESPECT OF A WRIT OF SUMMONS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Lerthai Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that a writ of summons dated 6 September 2019 under action number HCA 1660 of 2019 was issued in the Court of First Instance of the High Court of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by a bank ("Bank") against (i) LT Commercial Limited, a directly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as borrower of bank loans in the sum of HK$1.5 billion (the "Loans"); and (ii) the Company and Mr. Yang Longfei (the chairman and an executive director of the Company), both as guarantors of the Loans. The writ claimed for, among other things, payment of the Loans and the interest in the aggregate amount of approximately HK$1.54 billion and all other costs and expenses in relation to the default of the Loans.

The Loans were secured by the Group's commercial properties located in the PRC as collateral (the "Collaterals"). The Company is now actively handling the legal proceeding and claim and discussing with the Bank to explore the different feasible means to repay the Loan, including the feasibility of partial disposal of such Collaterals by way of public auctions for settlement.

