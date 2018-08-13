LT Commercial Real Estate : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Hebei Intermediate People's Court of Shijiazhuang City has delivered its Ruling on 17 July 2018, pursuant to which, the Transferor and the Transferee agreed to transfer the Subject Property at the total consideration of approximately RMB436,000,000.

BACKGROUD OF AND REASONS FOR THE TRANSFER

As disclosed in Appendix VII of the circular dated 28 March 2018 ("Circular") regarding the acquisition of assets from Mr. Yang Longfei, an executive Director, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of the Company, and a controlling shareholder of the Company, prior to proceeding to the very substantial acquisition and connected transaction, the arbitration ruling was made in July 2016 by Beijing Arbitration Commission in favour of China Railway Construction against SJZ Property Development for the unpaid construction fees. The Parties are still negotiating the settlement arrangements. The accounts payable amount has already been fully provided in the accounts of SJZ Property Development. Such ruling was confirmed to implement by the Intermediate People's Court of Shijiazhuang City on 17 July 2018 that the assessment value of the Subject Property of approximately RMB436,000,000 will be used to offset against the equivalent amount of construction fees and accumulated interests due to China Railway Construction.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.04(9) of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Transfer exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transfer constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Hebei Intermediate People's Court of Shijiazhuang City has delivered its Ruling on 17 July 2018, pursuant to which, the Transferor and the Transferee agreed to transfer the subject property at the total consideration of approximately RMB436,000,000.

The details of the Transfer are summarised as follows:

DATE

17 July 2018

The Transfer will be valid until the Ruling is made and the registration of all the ownership change is completed.

PARTIES

Transferor: SJZ Property Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Transferee: China Railway Construction Group Co. Ltd

The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirmed that, to the best of their knowledge, information and belief, both the Transferee and its ultimate beneficial owner are independent third parties.

ASSET TO BE TRANSFERRED

The Subject Property is levels 8 to 21 of Shijiazhuang Lerthai Centre Towers No. 3 owned by SJZ Property Development and it occupies a total area of approximately 24,417 square metres.

The net book value of the Subject Property as at 30 June 2018 as presented in the unaudited accounts of SJZ Property Development was approximately RMB320,000,000.

CONSIDERATION AND TERMS

The consideration of the Transfer was approximately RMB436,000,000, which is determined after the

Ruling. It is the equivalent amount offsetting against the construction fees and accumulated interests of the Subject Property due to China Railway Construction. After taking into consideration the potential benefits of the Group regarding the Transfer, the Directors are in the opinion that the consideration is fair and reasonable.

FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE TRANSFER

After the Transfer, the Directors expected that the Group will record an unaudited profit of approximately RMB116,000,000 (before tax deduction) regarding the Transfer, that is the difference between the total construction fees and accumulated interests of approximately RMB436,000,000 due to China Railway Construction by SJZ Property Development and the net book value of the assets as at 30 June 2018 of approximately RMB320,000,000. Such computation is only an estimate and is solely provided for illustration purpose, and the auditors of the Company will conduct further review regarding to accounting treatment of the Transfer. The respective value has been provided in the accounts of the Target Group in relation to the very substantial acquisition and connected transaction as mentioned in the Circular and has already been reflected under the consideration of the acquisition, therefore, it does not have any material impact on the financial information of the Group.

DELIVERY OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

The Transfer will be completed after the registration of all the ownership change is done.

INFORMATION OF THE TRANSFEREE

The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, believe that, to the best of their knowledge, information and belief, (i) the Transferee is a company established in PRC with limited liability, and is engaged in engineering master sub-contracting, real estate development and logistics and trading businesses; and (ii) the Transferee and its ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties.

BACKGROUD OF AND REASONS FOR THE TRANSFER

As disclosed in Appendix VII of the Circular dated 28 March 2018 regarding the acquisition of assets from Mr. Yang Longfei, an executive Director, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of the Company, and a controlling shareholder of the Company, prior to proceeding to the very substantial acquisition and connected transaction, the arbitration ruling was made in July 2016 by Beijing Arbitration Commission in favour of China Railway Construction against SJZ Property Development for the unpaid construction fees. The Parties are still negotiating the settlement arrangements. The accounts payable amount has already been fully provided in the accounts of SJZ Property Development. Such ruling was confirmed to implement by the Intermediate People's Court of Shijiazhuang City on 17 July 2018 that the assessment value of the Subject Property of approximately RMB436,000,000 will be used to offset against the equivalent amount of construction fees and accumulated interests due to China Railway Construction.

The Group is principally engaged in securities investments and financing and property investment and development. The Board considers that reaching a consensus on the Transfer after the negotiation between the parties is a strategic move of the Group. Through the concerted efforts by both parties in reaching the consensus successfully, the Group is able to reduce its liability exposure in improving the financial position of the Group without involving any actual cash outlay. Such fruitful achievements are encouraging and exhilarating and thereby pushing forward mutual beneficial cooperation comprehensively. The Transfer does not have material effect on the business and operation of the Group. The Directors consider that the terms of the Transfer are fair and reasonable, and is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders of the Company as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.04(9) of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Transfer exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Transfer constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings listed out below unless the context specifies otherwise:

"Board"

: the board of Directors of the Company

"Company"

: LT Commercial Real Estate Limited, a company incorporated in Hong

Kong with limited liability, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)" : "Group" : the Company Development the director(s) of the Company

anditssubsidiaries,including SJZ Property

"Hong Kong" : "Independent : Third Parties" "PRC" : Administrative region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan "RMB" : Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Ruling" : the ruling made by Hebei Shijiazhuang Intermediate People's Court, No. 4 of (2016) Ji 01 Zhi No. 589, on 17 July 2018 that the assessment value of the Subject Property of approximately RMB436,000,000 will be used to offset against the construction fees and accumulated interests due to China Railway Construction "SJZ Property : Shijiazhuang Lerthai Real Estate Development Company Limited (石家 Development" 莊勒泰房地產開發有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company "Stock Exchange" : The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Subject : the subject property located at levels 8 to 21 of Shijiazhuang Lerthai Property" Centre Towers No. 3 with a total area of approximately 24,417 square metres. "Transfer" : the transfer of the Subject Property as contemplated under the Ruling "Transferee" or : China Railway Construction Group Co. Ltd, a company established in the "China Railway PRC with limited liability Construction" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

Third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

By order of the Board

LT Commercial Real Estate Limited

Yang Longfei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yang Longfei, Mr. Yang Shao Xing Max and Ms. Zhang Yan, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Hung Ka Hai Clement, Mr. Lo Wai Hung and Ms. Shek Pui Michelle.

Website of the Company:http://www.lth.com.hk