LT Commercial Real Estate : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director and Change in Composition of Board Committees

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Hung Ka Hai, Clement ("Mr. Hung") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director, and ceased to be the member of audit committee and the chairman of nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 30 September 2018.

Mr. Hung has informed the Board that he resigned due to his other personal commitments and has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, nor is there any matter in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Upon resignation of Mr. Hung as an independent non-executive Director, the number of independent non-executive Directors and the members of audit committee of the Company fall below the minimum number required under Rule 3.10(1) and Rule 3.21 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). In addition, the Company no longer fulfils the requirement of establishing a remuneration committee chaired by an independent non-executive director and comprising a majority of independent non-executive directors under Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules and the requirement of establishing a nomination committee chaired by the chairman of the board or an independent non-executive director and comprises a majority of independent non-executive directors under code provision A.5.1 of the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules.

The Company is endeavouring to identify suitable candidate to fill the vacancies as soon as practicable, with the relevant appointment to be made within three months from 30

September 2018 to meet the requirements under the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Hung for his contribution towards the Company during his tenure of service.

By order of the Board

LT Commercial Real Estate Limited

Yang Longfei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yang Longfei, Mr. Yang Shao Xing Max and Ms. Zhang Yan, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lo Wai Hung and Ms. Shek Pui Michelle.

Website of the Company:http://www.lth.com.hk