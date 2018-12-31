Log in
LT Commercial Real Estate : Announcements and Notices - Update Announcement on Continuing Connected Transaction in Relation to Property Management Services

12/31/2018 | 06:59am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Reference is made to the announcement of LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (the "Company") dated 9 November 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the continuing connected transactions and the corresponding proposed annual caps. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, on 9 November 2018, Oceancity Enterprise Management has entered into the Property Management Services Framework Agreement with LPSC in relation to the provision of the Property Management Services by LPSC to Oceancity Enterprise Management for a term of 60 months from 1 January 2019.

The Company announces that on 31 December 2018 (after trading hours), Oceancity Enterprise Management has entered into a supplemental agreement to the Property Management Services Framework Agreement with LPSC, pursuant to which LPSC shall provide the Property Management Services for a term of 36 months from 1 January 2019 (the "Term"). Upon expiry of the Term, subject to compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Oceancity Enterprise Management shall have the right to elect to extend the Term at its discretion for a further term of 24 months at management fees to be adjusted and confirmed by Oceancity Enterprise Management, by giving notice to LPSC twenty (20) business days before expiry of the Term. The annual amount of fees payable by Oceancity Enterprise Management to LPSC during the Term (i.e. for the three years ending 31 December 2021) as disclosed in the Announcement remain unchanged.

Save and except for the aforesaid changes, all other terms and conditions of the Property Management Services Framework Agreement remain unchanged and continue to remain in full force and effect.

The Company will comply with the requirements under the Listing Rules when the Company elects to extend the Term, as and when necessary.

By order of the Board

LT Commercial Real Estate Limited

Yang Longfei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yang Longfei and Ms. Zhang Yan and the non-executive Director is Mr. Yang Shao Ming and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wan Kah Ming, Mr. Wong Hon Kit and Mr. Wong Tat Keung.

Website of the Company:http://www.lth.com.hk

Disclaimer

LT Commercial Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 05:58:02 UTC
