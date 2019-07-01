LTC Global Acquires AIMS, Names Carlton Center President

LTC Global, Inc. today announced that it has completed the acquisition of American Insurance Marketing Services, Inc. (AIMS), located in Montgomery, Alabama. Ashley Aaron, who has served as President of AIMS since 2014, has taken a position with Lane Corporate Group. Industry veteran Carlton Center succeeds Mr. Aaron as President of AIMS and will manage operations going forward.

“We have admired AIMS as a competitor and are fortunate to have the opportunity to join forces,” said Daniel G. Schmedlen, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of LTC Global. “AIMS has a well-earned reputation for excellence and a tremendous history of production. We believe that AIMS is a great fit for LTC Global, and we are committed to growing the business,” said Mr. Schmedlen.

Mr. Center has worked in various capacities for AIMS beginning in 1988 and, separately, founded LTC Solutions, LLC in 1992. Throughout his career, Mr. Center has successfully distributed insurance products through partnerships with associations, including large employee and professional associations.

Mr. Center said, “I’m excited about my new role and look forward to the opportunity to expand AIMS’ current Long Term Care and Short Term Care marketing approach. LTC Global offers new relationships and new products, and AIMS is poised to take advantage of these opportunities.”

About AIMS

American Insurance Marketing Services, Inc. (AIMS), headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, is a pioneer in marketing insurance products through affinity group relationships, supporting thousands of agents throughout the country. AIMS has distributed, on an exclusive basis, Long Term Care insurance products offered by Monumental Life Insurance Company and Great American Life Insurance Company. Through the years, AIMS has helped over 100,000 families obtain Long Term Care protection with highly rated insurance carriers.

About LTC Global

LTC Global is the leading provider of capital to insurance agents and agencies through commission heaping programs and renewal commission purchases. Through its agency subsidiaries, LTC Global is a national distributor of life and health insurance products and the largest independent distributor of Long Term Care insurance. LTC Global is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information about LTC Global, visit ltcglobal.com.

