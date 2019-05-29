Log in
LTHM CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Livent Corporation (LTHM) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

05/29/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) to the securities class action, Nikolov v. Livent Corporation et al., No. 2:19-cv-02218, pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities between October 7, 2018 and May 22, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff Deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/LTHM

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

LTHM@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed (1) the termination of a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc., and (2) fulfillment of customer contracts using alternative vendors would adversely affect Livent’s revenues and profit margins.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants’ IPO- and post-IPO statements about the Company’s business may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Livent should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email LTHM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
