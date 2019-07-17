Log in
LTHM Investor Alert: Deadline on July 22nd in Lawsuit against Livent Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation

07/17/2019 | 07:10am EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit for certain investors in shares of Livent Corporation.

Investors, who purchased shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 22, 2019. NYSE: LTHM investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated, that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins, that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company’s existing contracts, that the Company’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
