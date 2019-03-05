Log in
LTN Global Acquires Niles Media Group

03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

SAVAGE, Md., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTN Global, the global leader in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, today announced that is has acquired the Niles Media Group, a Kansas City, Missouri-based company specializing in media content creation and TV remote production. With their combined creative and technical resources, the two companies are positioned to bring the market new efficiencies and robust end-to-end workflows for content production and delivery.

“With LTN’s fully managed IP multicast network and Niles’ media services, we can offer customers the benefit of a complete and seamless workflow, from content creation through to delivery,” said Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman at LTN®. “Like LTN, Niles is an IP-forward company that’s focused on the future. We’re already close partners, having worked together on successful sporting events, and we look forward to building on our strengths to provide enhanced products and services at the highest levels of quality, reliability, and scalability.”

LTN and Niles have been partnering for years to innovate, streamline, and advance the use of IP in delivering exceptional products and services to their broadcast and digital clients. With Niles’ capabilities in production and downstream video workflows, LTN can now offer multiple additional services, such as production, centralized graphics insertion, record and playback, standards conversion, and closed captioning. The company also can scale to offer many more linear and digital services, such as transcoding, streaming, and other ad hoc services, and to provide more “eyes on glass” services.

“Over the past few years, we’ve collaborated with LTN for key projects because the company’s services give us a competitive edge,” said Neil Harwell, general manager at Niles. “Working together as a single organization, we have the experience, innovation, and excellent customer support in both event production and transmission that will allow us to serve the needs of customers focused on sports, esports, corporate, entertainment, and long-duration events.”

With details of the acquisition complete, LTN will be investing in a large-scale digital and linear video processing services facility in Kansas City. The company is currently scouting potential sites.

Further information about LTN is available at www.ltnglobal.com. Information about Niles is available at www.nilesmediagroup.com.

About LTN
LTN Global Communications, the global leader in broadcast quality IP video transport solutions, has revolutionized the video transport industry with an innovative IP-based live video delivery service that meets or exceeds broadcast quality standards. LTN’s service has been widely adopted by major broadcasters, media companies, content creators, and owners and is connected to more than 2,000 sites globally. LTN’s unique, patented technology was designed to combine the reach and flexibility of the Internet with the quality and reliability of a private network. The network enables live video delivery with consistent low delay and high quality, with 99.999% reliability.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/LTNGlobal/190305LTN.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/LTNGlobal/LTN_Global_Niles_Logo.jpg
Photo Caption: Logo for Niles Media, a Division of LTN Global

Visit LTN Global at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth SU12110

Agency Contact:
Gretar Theodorsson
Wall Street Communications
Tel: +354 862 054
Email: gretar@wallstcom.com 		LTN Global Contact:
Nadia Khan
Marketing Director
Tel: +1 301 363 1001
Email: nkhan@ltnglobal.com 
Web: www.ltnglobal.com 

Follow LTN Global
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ltnglobal/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LTNGlobal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LTNGlobal/

© GlobeNewswire 2019
