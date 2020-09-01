Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LUCA Science Announces $9.8 Million Series A Financing to Support Research and Development of Functional Mitochondria as Therapeutic Agents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 10:31am EDT

LUCA Science, a company developing functional mitochondria as therapeutic agents, an emerging platform to treat damaged tissues and organs, today announced the closing of a $9.8 million Series A financing. The funding round was led by Axil Capital Partners. Additional participating investors included Remiges Ventures, Nippon Venture Capital, Fast Track Initiative and CaHC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005495/en/

LUCA Science Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LUCA Science Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Background of the fundraise and future prospects

LUCA Science is a preclinical stage*1 biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery of novel mitochondria therapy to treat diseases and injuries in multiple therapeutic areas.

Mitochondria are the power plants in our cells that produce energy for our bodies. These small intracellular organelles house cellular aerobic respiration, the process used to turn oxygen and nutrients into energy. Recent research has shown that supplying highly functional mitochondria to injured tissues helps to stimulate cell activation and restore normal function.

Myocardial and cerebral infarction are the leading causes of death in the world. In recent years, lifestyle-related diseases and aging have been drawing attention for the onset and progression of these diseases. Ischemia, which is the cause of these diseases, is a condition in which blood flow is temporarily stopped and oxygen supply to the tissues is interrupted, resulting in hypoxia. The brain and heart tissues have high energy demand and reacts very sensitively to oxygen deficiency. This makes them most susceptible to re-perfusion injury, when oxidative stress triggers cell necrosis due to mitochondrial damage, resulting in irreversible functional and tissue injury. Furthermore, dysfunction in mitochondria from genetic mutation, environmental stress, or aging is associated with a variety of diseases.

LUCA Science is developing an innovative platform of highly functional mitochondrial using proprietary technologies. LUCA Science’s mitochondria can be stored and delivered as a biopharmaceutical agent. In addition, LUCA’s unique mitochondrial engineering technology can enhance the quality and function of mitochondria, all the way from its cell source to the target site of delivery. With the functional mitochondria as a therapeutic agent to restore cellular bioenergetics in dysfunctional or damaged tissues and organs, it will be possible to treat myocardial and cerebral infarction, immune cell exhaustion from cancer and infectious diseases, and other unmet medical needs.

LUCA Science is actively collaborating with both Japanese and international academic institutions to develop clinical applications in multiple therapeutic areas. With this round of funding, the research and development of advanced drug delivery and formulation will be accelerated to realize the goal of enabling functional mitochondria as therapeutic agents.

*1 Preclinical stage is a stage in the drug development. After drug discovery research, the stability, safety, and efficacy of a drug are confirmed, and then the development and research stage is conducted before clinical research and the exploration of production technologies.

*2 Source: Global Health Estimates 2016: Deaths by Cause, Age, Sex, by Country and by Region, 2000-2016. Geneva, World Health Organization; 2018.
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death

Investors

Axil Capital Partners LLP
Nihonbashi Life Science Building 2 504
3-11-5 Nihonbashi-Honcho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0023
JAPAN
Managing Partner: Frederick Shane

Remiges Ventures, Inc.
1601 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1100, Seattle, Washington 98101
USA
Managing Partner: Taro Inaba

Nippon Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
2-4-1 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-6334
Japan
President: Minoru Tagaya

Fast Track Initiative, Inc.
2F, 4-1-4 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-0033
Japan
CEO and Managing Partner: Hiromichi Kimura

CaHC Co., Ltd.
8-5 3 Chome, Marunouchi, Nakaku, Nagoya , Aichi 460-0002
Japan
President: Ryuji Mizuno

About LUCA Science Inc.

Name

:

LUCA Science Inc.

Headquarters

:

3-8-3, Nihonbashi Honcho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 103-0023, Japan

CEO　

:

Rick C. Tsai DMD, MD

Established　

:

December 25th 2018

Employees　

:

12

URL

:

https://luca-science.com

Business

:

Research and development of mitochondrial biopharmaceuticals

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:03aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)
BU
11:03aThe National Association of State Park Directors Announces Launch of America's State Parks 2020 Photo Contest
BU
11:03aRED Mountain in British Columbia Joins the Ikon Pass Community for the 20/21 Winter Season
BU
11:03aSYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Named on the Inaugural IAOP Impact Sourcing Champions Index
BU
11:03aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : CX3300 Anomalous Waveform Analytics Contributes to Waseda University's Hardware Trojan Detection Research
BU
11:02aROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ranjan
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ravichander
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Thomas
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Martinez Navarro
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2BP PLC : Big Oil's patchy deals record casts shadow over green makeover
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group