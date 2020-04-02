Log in
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation of Securities Fraud Claims

04/02/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“LUCKIN”) (NASDAQ: LK) filed a Form 6-K today with the Securities and Exchange Committee (the “SEC”) (available at www.sec.gov).  The Form 6-K disclosed that a special committee formed by LUCKIN’s Board of Directors preliminary determined that beginning in the second quarter of 2019 (“2Q19”), Mr. Jian Liu, the chief operating officer and a director of LUCKIN, and several employees reporting to him, engaged in misconduct, including fabricating certain transactions by about 2.2 billion yuan ($310 million).  In reaction to this shocking disclosure, LUCKIN's share price plunged over 75% to close at $6.36 per share.

If you purchased shares of LUCKIN stock from August 14, 2019 (the date LUCKIN announced its 2Q19 results) and April 1, 2020 (the day before LUCKIN’s Form 6-K disclosure) and would like to inquire about pursuing claims to recover losses or seeking appointment as lead plaintiff in an action currently pending against LUCKIN in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, you are encouraged to contact Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP by e-mailing either Jeffrey S. Abraham (JAbraham@aftlaw.com) or Sean M. Handron-O’Brien (SHandronobrien@aftlaw.com).  You may also call and leave a message at (212) 279-5050, Ext. 1601 or Ext. 1626 (responses to telephone messages may be delayed by the existing lockdown in New York caused by the Coronavirus).

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com), is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California.  Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP has extensive experience in litigating securities class action cases.  The firm has been ranked among the leading class action law firms in terms of recoveries achieved for shareholders, most recently obtaining approval of a $48,750,000 settlement in In re Terraform Global Securities Litigation, No. 1:16-cv-07967-PKC (S.D.N.Y.), representing as much as 75% of likely recoverable damages.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey S. Abraham
Sean M. Handron-O’Brien
Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP
One Penn Plaza, Suite 2805
New York, New York 10119
Tel: (212) 279-5050, Ext. 1601 or 1626
Fax: (212) 279-3655
Email: JAbraham@aftlaw.com
SHandronobrien@aftlaw.com

