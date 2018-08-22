LUMIX LX100 II New 17-Megapixel Multi Aspect 4/3-type (inch) Sensor Featuring F1.7 LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX Lens and 4K Video

Panasonic is proud to introduce the LUMIX LX100 II with a large,
4/3-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor for the seventh-generation model of
Panasonic’s world-renowned LX high-end compact camera series.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005150/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
The LUMIX LX100 II newly integrates a total 21.77-megapixel sensor to
achieve an effective 17.0 megapixels in 4:3 aspect ratio. Even the
finest details can be precisely captured with the increased resolution
of this new sensor. Together with a high-speed, high-performance Venus
Engine image processor, it achieves superb image quality with natural,
true-to-life description.
The included LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX lens (35mm camera equivalent:
24-75mm) boasts a high-speed of F1.7-F2.8, and high descriptiveness in
detail and resolution corner-to-corner. And, together with the large MOS
Sensor, the lens also produces a stunningly beautiful defocus. At the
same time, a nine-blade aperture diaphragm helps produce bokeh with
smooth, circular shapes. The versatile zoom range of 24-75mm (35mm
camera equivalent) is ideal for wide-ranging photography from snapshots
to portraits. Notably, landscapes can be captured in dynamic 24mm
ultra-wide angle in any of 4:3, 3:2 or 16:9 aspect ratios, thanks to the
multi-aspect capability. An aperture ring allows direct, intuitive
aperture control to take maximum advantage of this high-speed lens. A
minimum working distance of 3cm is all that is required to take stunning
macro shots with intricate detail.
The LUMIX LX100 II integrates an LVF (Live View Finder) with
approximately 2760K-dot equivalent resolution and approximately 100
percent color reproduction. This 16:9 Wide Screen LVF boasts
approximately 1.39x / 0.7x (35mm camera equivalent) magnification and
100 percent field of view. The new 3.0-type (inch) rear monitor
increases resolution to approximately 1240K-dot, enabling touch control.
A variety of advanced functions are featured on the LUMIX LX100 II to
inspire and accommodate the potential of advanced photographers. It
allows direct, intuitive control with dedicated rings and dials, such as
an aperture ring, control ring, shutter speed dial and exposure
compensation dial.
The LUMIX LX100 II capably records smooth, high-resolution 4K video in
3840x2160 at 30p or 24p in MP4. Taking full advantage of 4K technology,
users can capture fleeting photo opportunities at 30 fps in 8-megapixel
equivalent resolution to save as a 4K PHOTO. Auto Marking, Sequence
Composition, Post Focus, Focus Stacking and Light Composition are newly
added to make 4K PHOTO even easier to use in more creative ways.
The LUMIX LX100 II is also superior in response. With DFD (Depth from
Defocus) technology, accuracy and speed are improved to achieve Light
Speed AF of approx. 0.10 sec* to capture fleeting photo opportunities.
High-speed burst shooting is possible at 11 fps in full resolution.
For more creative freedom, Filter, Creative Panorama and Photo Style are
available. L.Monochrome and L.Monochrome D mode are also added to Photo
Style, making it possible to shoot dynamic monochrome photos with
emphasized highlights and shadows while preserving the details. Plus,
grain effect can now be adjusted in all monochrome modes in Photo Style.
Other practical functions include Focus Peaking, Level Gauge, Aperture
bracket, Focus bracket, WB (white balance) bracket and highlight/shadow
control. The LUMIX LX100 II can also develop RAW images into JPEG
in-camera.
The LUMIX LX100 II includes Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer
a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy
operation. Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy)
compatibility enables constant connection with a smartphone or tablet
with minimum power consumption. It also complies with convenient USB/AC
power charging.
* Based on the CIPA standard. At wide-end, when using Live View
Finder at 60 fps.
1. New, Large 4/3-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor and Venus Engine
The LUMIX LX100 II incorporates a new 4/3-type (inch) total
21.77-megapixel*1 High Sensitivity MOS Sensor to acquire even higher
resolution than its predecessor, the LX100. It boasts multiple aspect
ratios (4:3/3:2/16:9) and the effective area in the 4:3 aspect ratio is
17.0-megapixel*, which is more than approx. 1.6x larger than that of a
1-inch sensor. This new high-resolution MOS Sensor maintains an
excellent S/N ratio for a dramatic reduction in noise, even when
shooting at a high ISO setting at max. ISO 25600 corner-to-corner
reproduces the finest details, and an impressive defocus with a shallow
depth of field from wide to tele-end, making the subject stand out.
The Venus Engine renders vibrant, high-quality, true-to-life images with
excellent resolution, high contrast and impressive color reproduction.
The advanced Multi-process NR (Noise Reduction) applies effective noise
reduction and detail processing according to each component frequency.
Plus, Random Filter granulates chromatic noise to blend into the image
even more naturally. As a result, the maximum ISO 25600 (Extended) is
achieved. A sharpening engine controls over wider frequency range by
adjusting the amount of sharpness according to the frequency level,
resulting in a faithful stereoscopic effect. The Venus Engine also
excels in color reproduction with accurate evaluation of each color,
similar in color phase, saturation, and luminosity. With its 1728-zone
metering, more precise WB adjustment and natural image rendering are
available.
The combination of the High Sensitivity MOS Sensor and the Venus Engine
achieves stunning picture quality that rivals that of DSLRs.
* Multi-aspect count
2. F1.7-2.8 / 24-75mm LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX lens and 3cm macro shot
The LUMIX LX100 II incorporates a LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX lens system
(F1.7-F2.8), providing 3.1x optical zoom (35mm camera equivalent:
24-75mm) with POWER O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer). Comprising 11
elements in eight groups, including two ED lenses and five aspherical
lenses with eight aspherical surfaces, this advanced lens unit achieves
remarkably high contrast and resolution. The lens unit boasts F2.8 high
speed, even at the tele-end, allowing handheld shooting in low-lit
situations or adding beautifully defocused background on both photo and
video. To achieve further downsizing to fit the large 4/3-inch sensor in
the camera body, every lens group is now designed to move while
Panasonic’s original centering technology is applied to the lens
alignment to enhance sharpness. Adoption of five aspherical glass lenses
and optical design optimization achieve beautiful, evenly smooth defocus
with an invisible edge line; the “onion ring effect” is suppressed by
Panasonic’s unique aspherical lens mold technology. In addition, a nine-
aperture diaphragm helps produce bokeh with smooth, circular shapes.
The versatile zoom range of 24-75mm (35mm camera equivalent) is suitable
for wide-ranging photography from snap to portrait. Notably, landscapes
can be captured in dynamic 24mm ultra-wide angle in any of 4:3, 3:2 or
16:9 aspect thanks to the multi-aspect capability. The aspect can be set
quickly with the aspect switch on the lens barrel. A Multi-Aspect
Bracket allows shooting still images in 4:3, 3:2, 16:9 and 1:1 aspect
ratios simultaneously with a single shutter release.
Stunning macro shots can be shot with minimum working distance of 3cm
(wide) and 30cm (tele) to describe the detail of the subject, despite
its large-sized sensor. It also complies with maximum 1/4000
(mechanical) and 1/16000 (electronic) high shutter speed.
3. Intuitive control and quick response
The LUMIX LX100 II integrates a LVF (Live View Finder) with 2764K-dot
equivalent high resolution and approximately 100 percent color
reproduction. This 16:9 Wide Screen LVF boasts approximately 1.39x /
0.7x (35mm camera equivalent.) magnification and 100 percent
field-of-view. It comes with the Eye Sensor that automatically turns
ON/OFF according to the photographer’s action. The Eye Sensor AF starts
auto focusing immediately when the photographer looks into the LVF to
prevent missing the shooting opportunity. The image output between the
LVF and the rear monitor is switched automatically with the eye sensor
on the LVF, which features options of sensitivity – high, low and off –
to reduce false operation caused by touching the rear monitor.
The LUMIX LX100 II is equipped with a variety of advanced functions to
spur potential of advanced photographers. It allows direct, intuitive
control with dedicated rings and dials, such as aperture ring, control
ring, shutter speed dial or exposure compensation dial. For example,
controls including manual focus, zoom and step zoom can be operated with
the control ring. An ergonomically designed synthetic leather grip
ensures a stable hold.
The new 3.0-type (inch) large rear monitor increases resolution to
approximately 1240K-dot, enabling touch control. Direct operation is
made possible with Touch AF or Touch Pad AF while enhancing the
operability of 4K PHOTO.
DFD (Depth from Defocus) technology calculates the distance to the
subject by evaluating two images with different sharpness levels, while
consulting the data of optical characteristics of the current lens in a
moment. As a result, the LUMIX LX100 II achieves high-speed AF of
approximately 0.10 sec* and high-speed burst shooting at 11 fps (AFS) /
5.5 fps (AFC) to capture fast-moving subject just in-focus. The LUMIX
LX100 II integrates Starlight AF to allow users to shoot a star in the
sky at night with auto focus. This can be achieved by accurate
calculation of contrast value in a smaller AF zone.
* Based on the CIPA standard. At wide-end, when using Live View
Finder at 60 fps.
4. Ultra high-definition 4K video and 4K PHOTO for unmissable moments
With its high-speed signal readout of the sensor and engine processing,
the LUMIX LX100 II records smooth, high-resolution 4K videos in
3840x2160 resolution at 30p or 24p.
Taking full advantage of 4K technology, users can enjoy 4K PHOTO to
capture fleeting photo opportunities at 30 fps in eight-megapixel
equivalent resolution by extracting a frame of the most photogenic
timing out of the 4K burst file to save as a photo. Three exclusive
functions are integrated into the LUMIX LX100 II to make 4K photography
even easier: 4K Burst Shooting, 4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 4K Pre-burst.
The 4K Burst shooting allows consecutive shooting at 30 fps*1, which can
be used just like photo burst shooting. Users can also choose either
4:3, 3:2 or 1:1 in addition to 16:9 with the aspect switch.
Choosing the best shot out of hundreds of frames recorded with 4K PHOTO
is now easier with the newly-added Auto Marking function. It lets users
jump to the nearest frame where differences are obvious between
consecutive frames to minimize the time it takes to choose the best
shot. With Sequence Composition, it is possible to make a stromotion
image by synthesizing multiple images shot at a fixed frame with 4K
PHOTO. A unique image reflecting the subject’s motion can be easily
produced in-camera without a special retouching process.
The LUMIX LX100 II also comes with a Post Focus function to select the
in-focus area even after shooting. This is particularly helpful in
situations like macro shooting, where strict focusing is required or for
changing expressions by changing the focused subject. This function was
developed by combining the high-speed, high-precision DFD (Depth from
Defocus) auto-focus technology and 4K technology. The Focus Stacking
function enables users to adjust the depth of field after shooting by
combining multiple images shot with the Post Focus function in the
camera. Users do not need to focus strictly while shooting as they can
obtain the image with the defocus level they want or pan-focus the image
by simply selecting the focus area after shooting. This is beneficial
when shooting macro shots of insects, small accessories and similar
subjects
In addition, the LUMIX LX100 II incorporates Light Composition function
as a new option of 4K PHOTO mode. The camera synthesizes images by
choosing and saving a brighter pixel. This makes it possible to produce
more luxurious, dramatic images of situations such as fireworks or night
scenery in-camera with ease.
*1 About 4K motion picture recording / 4K Photo recording:
- Use a card with SD Speed Class with "UHS-I UHS Speed Class 3
(U3)" when recording motion pictures with [MP4] in [4K] or [4K PHOTO].
(SD speed class is the speed standard regarding continuous writing.)
- Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 15
minutes with [MP4] in [4K].
- When using an SDHC memory card: Users may continue recording
without interruption, even if the file size exceeds 4GB, but the motion
picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.
- When using an SDXC memory card: Record a motion picture in a
single file.
- When the ambient temperature is high or continuous recording is
performed, the camera may stop the recording to protect itself. Wait
until the camera cools down.
*2 For [4K] video output, use a HDMI cable that has the HDMI logo
on it, and is described as "4K compatible."
5. More options for creative freedom
-
Filters and Creative Panorama
The LUMIX LX100 II integrates a variety of artistic functions that adds
fun to digital photography. A total of 22 filters are available to take
pictures with and without filter effect simultaneously, so that users
can compare them to choose later. With the Creative Panorama function,
it is possible to shoot a horizontal / vertical panoramic image with
consequent shots taken by overlaying the previous picture and adding 18
filter effects.
-
Photo Style with new L.Monochrome D mode
Photo Style, which changes the texture of the photo, is also upgraded.
L.Monochrome mode and L. Monochrome D mode are newly added to Photo
Style, making it possible to shoot dynamic monochrome photos with
emphasized highlights and shadows while preserving the details. All
three monochrome modes, Monochrome, L. Monochrome and L. Monochrome D,
allow the user to adjust the grain effect between High/Standard/Low for
more creative monochrome photo shooting.
-
Exposure / WB / Focus / Aperture Bracket
In the LUMIX LX100 II, Focus Bracket and Aperture Bracket are additions
to conventional Exposure Bracket and WB Brackets for users to choose the
best shot later. In Focus Bracket, a maximum of 999 images can be shot
with different focus points. The Aperture Bracket lets users have
multiple shots with different depth of field.
-
RAW data development in-camera
-
Highlight / Shadow Control
-Focus Peaking
-Level Gauge
6. Other features
-
Bluetooth® 4.2 and Wi-Fi® 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n)
The LUMIX LX100 II integrates Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® connectivity to
provide a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing
with easy operation. Once the camera is connected to a smartphone or
tablet installed with Panasonic's dedicated application software
(Panasonic Image App for iOS / Android), users can shoot, browse and
share images remotely. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE:
Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a
smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption. This enables the
camera to activate by simply using a smartphone/tablet or to add a GPS
geotag on the photos automatically.
The camera’s battery can be recharged either via AC or USB according to
the users’ convenience.
-
Leica is a registered trademark of Leica Microsystems IR GmbH.
-
SUMMILUX is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.
-
The LEICA DC lenses are manufactured using measurement instruments and
quality assurance systems that have been certified by Leica Camera AG
based on the company's quality standards.
-
Android is a trademark or registered trademark of Google Inc.
-
The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by the
Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation
is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their
respective owners.
-
IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and
other countries and is used under license.
-
All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective
corporations.
-
Accessory availability may vary by country.
-
The use of recorded or printed materials that are protected by
copyright for any purpose other than personal enjoyment is prohibited,
as it would infringe upon the rights of the copyright holder.
-
Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.
To learn more about Panasonic’s line of LUMIX Digital Cameras and other
consumer electronic products, please visit www.shop.panasonic.com
and www.lumixlounge.com.
You can also follow Panasonic on Twitter (@PanasonicUSA) and Facebook.
About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a
division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North
American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide
range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras,
Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home
Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and
more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50
companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good.
Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies,
including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle
revolution.
Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:
Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news
Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/panasonicusaconsumerpress
Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/panasonicusa_consumer_press
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005150/en/