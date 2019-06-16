LUNA® Bar Continues Equality Conversation in Support of the Members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Players Association in Paris

LUNA Bar hosted the Someday is Now Salon to discuss women’s equality and
equal pay at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris as the players of the U.S.
Women’s National Team defend their world championship title. The evening
featured prominent voices from the sports and entertainment industries,
including World Champion tennis player Venus Williams, journalist and
advocate Catt Sadler, former U.S. Women’s National Team player and
correspondent Julie Foudy, and member of the U.S. Women’s National
Hockey Team Hilary Knight.
Catt Sadler, Hilary Knight, Julie Foudy, and Venus Williams celebrate women's equality and recognize the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team players at the LUNA Bar Someday Is Now Salon at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
The Someday Is Now Salon comes on the heels of LUNA Bar’s announcement
to move the team closer to equal pay when they gave each of the 23
players $31,250 making up the difference in the tournament roster bonus
versus the men’s team.
