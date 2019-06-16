LUNA® Bar Continues Equality Conversation in Support of the Members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Players Association in Paris

Nutrition bar brand hosts an inspirational evening to discuss gender equality with Venus Williams, Catt Sadler, Julie Foudy and Hilary Knight.

LUNA Bar hosted the Someday is Now Salon to discuss women’s equality and equal pay at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris as the players of the U.S. Women’s National Team defend their world championship title. The evening featured prominent voices from the sports and entertainment industries, including World Champion tennis player Venus Williams, journalist and advocate Catt Sadler, former U.S. Women’s National Team player and correspondent Julie Foudy, and member of the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team Hilary Knight.

Catt Sadler, Hilary Knight, Julie Foudy, and Venus Williams celebrate women’s equality and recognize the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players at the LUNA Bar Someday Is Now Salon at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Someday Is Now Salon comes on the heels of LUNA Bar’s announcement to move the team closer to equal pay when they gave each of the 23 players $31,250 making up the difference in the tournament roster bonus versus the men’s team.

