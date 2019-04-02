LUNA® Bar Moves U.S. Women's National Soccer Team One Step Closer to Equal Pay

Nutrition Bar Brand Ensures Women’s World Cup Roster Bonus Equals Men’s

Today, Equal Pay Day, LUNA Bar steps up with a donation to the players of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), closing a key gap between their 2019 World Cup compensation and the players on the U.S. Men’s National Team. Believing in equal pay for equal work, LUNA Bar is giving each of the 23 women named to the 2019 USWNT World Cup team $31,250, comprising the difference between the women’s and men’s World Cup roster bonus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005973/en/

USWNT Players Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press. Believing in equal pay for equal work, LUNA Bar is giving each of the 23 women named to the 2019 USWNT World Cup team $31,250, comprising the difference between the women’s and men’s World Cup roster bonus.(Photo: Business Wire)

In 2016, the players of the USWNT made history when they demanded equal pay. Their fight continues today, as several inequalities remain, such as the World Cup roster bonus awarded to any U.S. soccer player, woman or man, named to the World Cup team. In 2019, each USWNT player was set to receive $31,250 LESS than their counterparts on the men’s team—until now. LUNA Bar has partnered with the U.S. Women’s National Team Player’s Association (USWNTPA) to make its donation directly to each of the 23 players.

“When LUNA Bar approached us in January to support and recognize the USWNT players in this way, I was speechless,” said USWNTPA Executive Director Becca Roux. “Many brands raising awareness for equal pay use the USWNT’s fight as an example, but don’t go the extra step to offer a solution to the problem. LUNA Bar has a long history of supporting women’s equality and is truly walking the walk by maximizing the amount of money going directly to the players and intentionally closing one of their pay gaps.”

“It’s ironic that one of the most popular sports in the world is still experiencing pay inequalities between women and men,” said Clif Bar & Company Owner and Co-CEO Kit Crawford. “We are big fans of the U.S. Women’s National Team and were inspired to take action and make a difference that matters. LUNA Bar is honored to give these women, and women everywhere, our support. It’s what is right, but more importantly, it’s what they deserve.”

All women deserve equal pay for equal work, whether working in an office or playing soccer on a global stage. By making their experience public, the players of the USWNT became advocates, mentors and role models. This Equal Pay Day, LUNA Bar is providing advice, support and inspiration to help women ask, prepare and negotiate for their own well-deserved equal pay. Visit Lunabar.com to hear from expert voices including USWNTPA Executive Director Becca Roux; current USWNT Player Christen Press; and USWNT Alumni and ESPN Contributor Julie Foudy.

About LUNA Bar

Since 1999, LUNA Bar has always stood for more than just nutritious food. With a strong heritage of supporting women, LUNA Bar has supported important causes that women care about, like equal pay and women in film. LUNA Bar champions change and demands that women’s equality be a right, not an option.

LUNA® Bar and LUNA® Protein are non-GMO, gluten free and made with organic ingredients, such as organic oats. Available in 17 delicious flavors, LUNA Bar and LUNA Protein can be found at a variety of natural, specialty and traditional grocers and online at lunabar.com. Follow LUNA Bar on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About U.S. Women’s National Team Player’s Association (USWNTPA)

The USWNTPA serves as a leading advocate for women’s soccer players, pioneering a new era of women’s soccer as a preeminent sport. The primary mission of the USWNTPA is to protect the rights of USWNT players and to advance the economic and social well-being of all USWNT players, both on and off the field. The USWNTPA is committed to raising the level of women’s soccer domestically and continuing to grow the game worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005973/en/