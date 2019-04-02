LUNA® Bar Moves U.S. Women's National Soccer Team One Step Closer to Equal Pay

Today, Equal Pay Day, LUNA Bar steps up with a donation to the players
of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), closing a key gap between
their 2019 World Cup compensation and the players on the U.S. Men’s
National Team. Believing in equal pay for equal work, LUNA Bar is giving
each of the 23 women named to the 2019 USWNT World Cup team $31,250,
comprising the difference between the women’s and men’s World Cup roster
bonus.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005973/en/
USWNT Players Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press. Believing in equal pay for equal work, LUNA Bar is giving each of the 23 women named to the 2019 USWNT World Cup team $31,250, comprising the difference between the women’s and men’s World Cup roster bonus.(Photo: Business Wire)
In 2016, the players of the USWNT made history when they demanded equal
pay. Their fight continues today, as several inequalities remain, such
as the World Cup roster bonus awarded to any U.S. soccer player, woman
or man, named to the World Cup team. In 2019, each USWNT player was set
to receive $31,250 LESS than their counterparts on the men’s team—until
now. LUNA Bar has partnered with the U.S. Women’s National Team Player’s
Association (USWNTPA) to make its donation directly to each of the 23
players.
“When LUNA Bar approached us in January to support and recognize the
USWNT players in this way, I was speechless,” said USWNTPA Executive
Director Becca Roux. “Many brands raising awareness for equal pay use
the USWNT’s fight as an example, but don’t go the extra step to offer a
solution to the problem. LUNA Bar has a long history of supporting
women’s equality and is truly walking the walk by maximizing the amount
of money going directly to the players and intentionally closing one of
their pay gaps.”
“It’s ironic that one of the most popular sports in the world is still
experiencing pay inequalities between women and men,” said Clif Bar &
Company Owner and Co-CEO Kit Crawford. “We are big fans of the U.S.
Women’s National Team and were inspired to take action and make a
difference that matters. LUNA Bar is honored to give these women, and
women everywhere, our support. It’s what is right, but more importantly,
it’s what they deserve.”
All women deserve equal pay for equal work, whether working in an office
or playing soccer on a global stage. By making their experience public,
the players of the USWNT became advocates, mentors and role models. This
Equal Pay Day, LUNA Bar is providing advice, support and inspiration to
help women ask, prepare and negotiate for their own well-deserved equal
pay. Visit Lunabar.com
to hear from expert voices including USWNTPA Executive Director Becca
Roux; current USWNT Player Christen Press; and USWNT Alumni and ESPN
Contributor Julie Foudy.
About LUNA Bar
Since 1999, LUNA Bar has always stood for more than just nutritious
food. With a strong heritage of supporting women, LUNA Bar has supported
important causes that women care about, like equal pay and women in
film. LUNA Bar champions change and demands that women’s equality be a
right, not an option.
LUNA® Bar and LUNA® Protein are non-GMO, gluten free and made with
organic ingredients, such as organic oats. Available in 17 delicious
flavors, LUNA Bar and LUNA Protein can be found at a variety of natural,
specialty and traditional grocers and online at lunabar.com.
Follow LUNA Bar on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About U.S. Women’s National Team Player’s Association (USWNTPA)
The USWNTPA serves as a leading advocate for women’s soccer players,
pioneering a new era of women’s soccer as a preeminent sport. The
primary mission of the USWNTPA is to protect the rights of USWNT players
and to advance the economic and social well-being of all USWNT players,
both on and off the field. The USWNTPA is committed to raising the level
of women’s soccer domestically and continuing to grow the game worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005973/en/