Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LUNAC Therapeutics : Spun out to Develop Next Generation Anticoagulants, and Announces Series A Funding Round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:07am EST

  • Novel anticoagulants to minimise bleeding risk by targeting activated Factor XII
  • Builds on a decade of academic research into Factor XII
  • Investment round led by Epidarex Capital and University of Leeds

LUNAC Therapeutics (LUNAC), a UK based drug discovery company focused on the identification and development of advanced anticoagulants with minimal bleeding risk, today announced it has spun out of the University of Leeds with £2.65M funding in the first close of a Series A financing round. The investment is being led by Epidarex Capital and the University of Leeds. The Company was founded based on IP generated by Prof Helen Philippou and Dr Richard Foster, through unique insights built on a decade of academic research into Factor XII which has been supported by the Wellcome Trust, British Heart Foundation and the Medical Research Council.

LUNAC is targeting activated Factor XII to identify and develop next-generation anticoagulants. Current therapies carry the risk of causing bleeding, and LUNAC believes that targeting the coagulation cascade at the level of Factor XII will reduce this risk. Factor XII is implicated in the formation of pathological clot formation, but not the stemming of bleeding. Furthermore, individuals who lack Factor XII do not exhibit bleeding symptoms, unlike those with a deficiency of any other coagulation factor.

Prof Helen Philippou, Scientific Founder of LUNAC Therapeutics, said: “There is an urgent need for anticoagulant therapies with reduced bleeding risk. Our research has validated that targeting activated Factor XII may lead to differentiated therapies and a new treatment option for patients.”

Dr Mary Canning of Epidarex Capital, added: “LUNAC is taking a unique approach to the identification of novel anticoagulants, and we have been very impressed by the progress of the Factor XII program at the University of Leeds. This investment builds on Epidarex’s track record of funding innovative spin-outs from leading research universities, both across the UK and in the US.”

Andy Duley, Director of Commercialisation at the University of Leeds, commented: “We are excited to be working together with Epidarex Capital on this significant funding round, to maximise the potential of the University’s research in the field of anticoagulation and build upon the decade of academic research into Factor XII at the University.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31aWEIBO : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
04:29aBEIERSDORF : Persil helps laundry business shine despite Henkel sales fall
RE
04:25aTRUE NATURE HOLDING, INC : True Nature Mitesco Set to Launch Mitesco PLC New Medtech Incubator -- Establishes Center for Europe
EQ
04:24aFerrexpo appoints Roman Palyvoda acting CFO
RE
04:23aHong Kong's Cathay defers delivery of 4 Airbus planes as demand falls
RE
04:22aG4S : Norway wealth fund can no longer invest in security firm G4S
RE
04:21aMQ BECOMES MARQET : Sweden's biggest chain with concept stores
AQ
04:20aNasdaq Launches OptionsPlay to Educate Investors on Options Trading
GL
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aChina says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
2SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
3FERRATUM OYJ : FERRATUM GROUP: Solid EBIT performance in 9M 2019
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5E.ON SE : RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group