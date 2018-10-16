LUSH, Johnny Was and TravisMathew to Open in Southlake Town Square

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A laid-back West Coast lifestyle brand is going to be surfing in, the unforgettable aroma of handmade cosmetics will soon be wafting through the square, and a bohemian vibe brings a breezy new high-end aesthetic. New retailers who are about to call Tarrant County's premier lifestyle destination home are bringing a decidedly "fresh" vibe with them. Southlake Town Square is pleased to announce that handmade beauty products expert LUSH Cosmetics, women's boho brand Johnny Was, and men's lifestyle brand TravisMathew have committed to opening locations in the square. These new retailers are expected to open in Southlake Town Square in early 2019.

"You asked, and we listened," said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director – western division with Retail Properties of America, Inc. ("RPAI"), which owns and operates Southlake Town Square. "These retailers are a result of listening to guests and acting on the input that they provided as far as what they would like to see us add."

Mr. Kasal and his team took to Southlake Town Square's social media to ask shoppers what they might like to see open next, and a fan favorite, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, was one of the most-mentioned names. The UK brand offers effective products from the freshest, organic fruit and vegetables, the finest essential oils and safe synthetics. Never tested on animals, every single Lush product is vegetarian, with many also being vegan and preservative-free. The brand offers luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath indulgences, as well as unique gifts filled with their fragrant products. Lush supports fair trade, community trade and charitable initiatives, and will open in Southlake Town Square between Starbucks and J. McLaughlin.

Another fan favorite is the brand known for a high-end bohemian vibe, Johnny Was. The California-based womenswear apparel company is a celebrity go-to that is known for beautifully detailed tops, tunics, dresses and kimonos that are just as at home with a pair of jeans as they are out on the town. Shoppers will find Johnny Was in Southlake Town Square near Sephora and J. Crew.

Southlake Town Square is also elated to be the first location in Texas for TravisMathew. The lifestyle apparel brand offers premier men's apparel and accessories for work and play, drawing inspirations from all aspects of Southern California culture. TravisMathew fans will find the brand located near lululemon in Southlake Town Square.

Also happening next year is a welcome back to women's retailer Coldwater Creek, whose new store will open near Coach in 2019.

In 2018, Southlake Town Square welcomed Peloton and Hopdoddy Burger Bar to its lineup and will reopen the ever-popular Apple store after a transformational store expansion.

About Southlake Town Square

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Southlake, Texas, Southlake Town Square is owned and operated by a subsidiary of Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI). This 130-acre, open-aired, mixed-use development boasts more than 120 specialty retail shops and restaurants, including brands such as Apple, Madewell, Anthropologie, lululemon and Sephora, a 14-screen Harkins Theatre, an upscale urban Hilton Hotel, offices, city and county government buildings, a U.S. Post Office and residential brownstones. To learn more, please visit SouthlakeTownSquare.com or call 817-329-5566. Connect socially with Southlake Town Square online via its Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

