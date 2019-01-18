Log in
LUXSHARE-ICT introduces enabling 400GbE Advanced Datacenter interconnect solutions at this year's DesignCon 2019, supporting emerging interconnect packaging standards OSFP, QSFP-DD & SFP-DD

01/18/2019 | 12:50pm EST

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare-ICT, a world leader in connectivity, will showcase an extensive range of innovative interconnect high-speed data solutions in booth 717 at the DesignCon 2019 expo Jan. 30-31 in Santa Clara, California.

Luxshare offers a broad portfolio of solutions for optimizing the latest data center innovations, delivering the bandwidth, reach, speed, density, thermal, & power consumption requirements and solving datacenter challenges.

Luxshare-ICT will demonstrate and showcase connectivity products enabling 28Gbps NRZ, 56Gbps PAM4 and 112Gbps PAM4 per lane applications:

  • New Optamax 56Gbps PAM4 per lane Cable Assembly testing with live bend test.
  • 112Gbps PAM4 per lane OSFP Cable Assembly.
  • Bridging Cable Assembly – Chip to I/O Low loss internal cable system
    - 16 signal pairs routing back to the VNA
    - Real-time frequency domain measurements, channel insertion loss, return loss, NEXT and FEXT
  • 400G AOC Active Optical Cables (QDD/OSFP)
    - Real-time frequency domain measurements, channel insertion loss, return loss, NEXT and FEXT
    - 400G AOC Active Optical Cables (QDD/OSFP)
  • 200G AOC Active Optical Cables (QSFP)
  • Introducing the first mass produced 3meter QSFP-DD 400G Cable Assembly
  • OmniEdge – internal connector family SFF TA 1002 & GenZ compliant
    - OmniEdge, the preferred choice for performance, density, flexibility, and robustness
    - Speed up to 112Gbps PAM4 per lane
    - Applications to include GenZ 56G/112G, PCIe Gen4/5 (16G/32G), SAS- 4/5 (24G/48G), Ethernet IEEE802.3cd/ck (56G/112G), InfiniBand HDR/NDR (56G/112G), OIF VSR (56G/112G), JEDEC-45, NVMe, CCIX 56G/112G, OpenCAPI 56G/112G
  • RJ45 Field terminatable Category 6 ruggedized plug
  • SlimSAS internal and external cable system and interconnect (24G per lane)
  • SFP-DD cable assemblies and interconnect (200G per Link)

About Luxshare-ICT
Luxshare-ICT (Shenzhen Stock Code:002475) is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, datacenter and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-ICT works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries.

Learn more at https://en.luxshare-ict.com.

Media Contact : Henning Hansen, Henning.hansen@luxshare-ict.com , +1-919-259-3838

Logo_Luxshare-ICT_Color_OL.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
