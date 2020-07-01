LUXURY MAGAZINE® Unveils Its Summer 2020 Issue

LUXURY MAGAZINE, the quarterly publication available exclusively to Luxury Card™ members, unveiled its Summer 2020 issue today. The theme of the issue is Private Spaces in Out There Places: Yachts, Jets, and Villas. From superyacht-like big rigs and car-branded vessels to business jets and supersonic aviation, your mode of transport can be as exciting as the destination. In response to recent global events, the editorial team pivoted to research and deliver a roundup of gear and activities that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. The travel section is both aspirational and inspirational, highlighting the most exclusive escapes available to book as things open up. Offering trends and features across all categories of luxury lifestyle—from travel, adventure, and fashion to home design, real estate, and technology—each issue also features a well-known or up-and-coming artist’s work on the cover, making every edition a unique collector’s item for Cardmembers.

“As the world continues maintaining social distancing, we focused our summer lineup on small, intimate, controllable environments and the gear that will help make the most of where you are and where you want to be,” says Editor in Chief Deborah Frank, “whether it’s sailing a yacht in uncharted waters, camping in a remote region, or simply barbecuing in your backyard.”

Highlights from the Summer issue include:

Featured Cover Artist: Edward Hopper

American realist painter Edward Hopper lived in New York City but summered in South Truro on Cape Cod. The cover art, Rooms by the Sea, captures his view looking out the back door of his summer studio. At first glance, the painting is light and simplistic, but look a little closer and you may sense the melancholy characteristic of so much of his work. A man of few words, Hopper had great depth, evoking solitude bordering on despair with his lonely tableaus. Both in his deserted settings and isolated figures, his finely calculated renderings reflect his vision of modern American life. After his death in 1967, Hopper’s collection was bequeathed to the Whitney Museum of American Art where you can still see his pieces today.

Expedition Boating

Semi-custom yachts and car-branded vessels from Lexus, Pininfarina, and Aston Martin invite exploration beyond the Mediterranean and Caribbean. These go-anywhere, do-anything crafts make new sights and seas an exciting possibility.

Tented Retreats

The Summer issue showcases six tented retreats that are as luxurious as they are isolated, often hundreds of miles from the closest city. Under the radar and under the canvas, these accommodations offer exclusive access to natural wonders with exceptional amenities.

