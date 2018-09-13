LVMH announces complete program for Les Journées Particulières and opens reservations with three key dates: September 13, 22 and 25

The fourth edition of Les Journées Particulières LVMH, an exclusive event created in 2011 at the initiative of Antoine Arnault, will take place on October 12, 13 and 14, 2018. With their unique scope and diverse program, these open days take on a new dimension this year. Opening 56 of its Maisons to the public, LVMH invites visitors to discover 77 exceptional places on five continents, including 40 sites that have not previously taken part in the event. This year’s program features immersive sensory experiences that showcase the savoir-faire and creativity of the artisans, along with the unique architectural and cultural heritage of the different sites.

How to take part in Les Journées Particulières 2018

LVMH is announcing the detailed program for Les Journées Particulières today on journeesparticulieres.com as well as the dates on which priority access tickets can be reserved:

• From September 13:

The public is invited to create their profile on the site www.lesjourneesparticulieres.com to make it easier to book priority access tickets on September 22 and 25.

• Saturday, September 22nd and Tuesday, September 25th at 10 am (Paris time - CEST):

Two waves of reservations will be open to allow visitors to request priority access tickets, valid for 1 person and 3 people accompanying the ticket holder.

• October 12, 13 and 14:

Participating LVMH Maisons around the world will open their doors to the public. People without priority access tickets may be admitted on the sites that are open without reservations (for more details please visit the Journées Particulières website).

Discover the exceptional savoir-faire of LVMH Maisons in the “Confidences Particulières” podcast series which debuts on September 17

The first of 13 episodes in the podcast series “Confidences Particulières” will be released on Monday, September 17. The podcasts will be available on the Journées Particulières website, as well as Soundcloud, Podcast Addict and Apple Podcasts. Journalist Julien Cernobori went to meet LVMH artisans and designers in France, Switzerland, Italy and the United States, speaking with them about their skills, their passion and the things that inspire them. Among others, Francis Kurkdjian, the perfume creator who founded the eponymous Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Lucia Silvestri, creative director and head of development for Bvlgari jewelry, talk about their work and careers. There are also conversations with winemakers, workshop supervisors, seamstresses, master shoemakers, oenologists, barrel makers, makeup artists and farmers who grow aromatic plants for perfumes. The series is a compelling immersion into the worlds of people driven by a passion for their métier.

Program details

The complete program is available on www.lesjourneesparticulieres.com

The principle behind Les Journées Particulières remains unchanged: give a broad and diversified public a chance to “step inside” and discover what makes LVMH Maisons – some of them centuries old – so unique and exceptional. Innovative tours of each venue have been conceived by the host Maisons themselves. This fourth edition emphasizes experiences, interaction and surprises, as well as meetings between the public and LVMH artisans and creative talents.

The public will be welcomed around the world, from the West coast of the United States (Benefit Cosmetics, Sephora, Colgin, Newton, Chandon California), to New Zealand (Cloudy Bay), Argentina (Terrazas de los Andes), China (Sephora), Australia (Cape Mentelle), the Netherlands (Royal Van Lent / Feadship), Germany (RIMOWA), Poland (Belvedere), Spain (Loewe, Bodega Numenthia, Sephora) and the United Kingdom (Glenmorangie, Nicholas Kirkwood).

Many sites will also of course be open to the public in countries where LVMH has a long historical presence (France, Italy and Switzerland), offering visitors an opportunity to share memorable experiences at iconic places such as the Dior Couture ateliers, the Louis Vuitton family home in Asnières, the salons of Chaumet, Givenchy and Guerlain, Champagne estates (Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Ruinart, Krug, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Mercier), Château d’Yquem, Château Cheval Blanc, Domaine des Lambrays, the Chai du Fondateur cellar at Hennessy in Cognac, the Berluti bespoke shoes workshop, the Fondation Louis Vuitton, FRED and Moynat historic stores, La Grande Epicerie de Paris and Le Bon Marché, the Jardin d’Acclimatation, Fendi’s Palazzo de la Civilta and the historic Bvlgari store in Rome, Palazzo Pucci and Pucci’s Villa de Granaiolo in Florence, T Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice, the Hublot watch manufacture in Geneva and the Zenith and TAG Heuer manufactures at Le Locle and Chaux-de-Fond in Switzerland.

The 2018 edition will also open new locations in countries that have hosted Journées Particulières visits since the founding of the event, including Château de la Colle Noire (the final residence of Christian Dior) in Montauroux, Les Fontaines Parfumées in Grasse, the Louis Vuitton prototype workshop in Asnières, the Louis Vuitton Ducey workshop in Normandy, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, the Make Up For Ever Academy and the Sephora Academy, the headquarters of Groupe Les Echos – Le Parisien and Tanneries Roux in Romans-sur-Isère.

Key figures:

• 56 Maisons participating on 5 continents (14 countries)

• 77 venues open to the public

• 3,000 staff and artisans around the world will welcome the public for 3 days

• 6 business sectors represented: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing and other activities

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and RIMOWA. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Kat Von D and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels.

