LVMH not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market

06/04/2020 | 02:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tiffany & Co. jewelry is displayed in a store in Paris

LVMH is not considering buying shares in Tiffany on the market, the French luxury goods group said on Thursday.

"The Board of Directors of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, met on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 and notably focused its attention on the development of the pandemic and its potential impact on the results and perspectives of Tiffany & Co with respect to the agreement that links the two groups," LVMH said.

"Considering the recent market rumours, LVMH confirms, on this occasion, that it is not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 0.30% 401.2 Real-time Quote.-12.43%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.13% 394.1 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
