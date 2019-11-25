Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

LVMH to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany for $16.2 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 03:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co. logo is seen outside a store in Paris

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has agreed to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany for $16.2 billion in the luxury goods maker's biggest acquisition to date.

The $135-per share cash deal will boost LVMH's smallest business, the jewelry and watch division that is already home to Bulgari and Tag Heuer, and help it expand in one of the fastest-growing sections of the industry.

Fashion and accessories brands including Christian Dior generate the bulk of earnings at LVMH, run by France's richest man, Bernard Arnault, though growth in jewelry has shone in recent years.

"The acquisition of Tiffany will strengthen LVMH's position in jewelry and further increase its presence in the United States," LVMH and Tiffany said in a joint statement.

LVMH shares opened up around 1.8% on Monday.

Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said the transaction would "provide further support, resources and momentum."

The companies said they expected to close the deal in mid 2020. Tiffany said in the statement its board of directors recommended that shareholders approve the transaction with LVMH.

The swoop on Tiffany involved revised offers from LVMH after its original $120 per share bid in October. The price tag represents a 7.5% premium over Tiffany's closing share level on Friday, and is more than 50% higher than where the stock price stood before LVMH's interest emerged.

Founded in New York in 1837 and known for its signature robin's egg blue packaging, Tiffany is one of the best-known names in the jewelry industry, and featured in the movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's" starring Audrey Hepburn.

But the label is in turnaround mode after struggling to win over younger shoppers in recent years.

It now also has to contend with a Washington-Beijing trade war and shifting spending patterns as Chinese shoppers retreat from the United States and spend more at home.

"Tiffany's brand equity and the strength of the image of its iconic 1837 Blue Box are more valuable than the current financials suggest," Jefferies analyst Flavio Cereda said in a note published just before the deal was confirmed.

"LVMH can leverage off these to launch a more concerted 'attack' on the Asian millennial market."

Chinese consumers in their 20s and 30s are helping to fuel growth across the luxury goods industry.

Growth in jewelry outpaced that of other businesses such as fashion in 2018, according to consultancy Bain & Co, which forecast comparable sales in the $20 billion global jewelry market were set to grow 7% this year.

The acquisition positions LVMH, the world's biggest luxury conglomerate, squarely on the turf occupied by its rival Richemont, the owner of Cartier.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

By Sarah White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 1.61% 468 Real-time Quote.37.71%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 1.82% 403.25 Real-time Quote.53.47%
SHARE PLC -0.59% 30.32 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TIFFANY & CO. -0.78% 125.51 Delayed Quote.55.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38aOil gains on U.S.-China trade talks optimism
RE
03:22aSpectre of funding crunch looms over runs at China's small banks
RE
03:18aJohnson promises 'sensible' tax cuts and spending plans
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11aLVMH to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany for $16.2 billion
RE
03:05aDead Ash Trees Can Cause Destruction During Winter Snow and Ice Storms
SE
03:00aTaiwan to buy more from U.S. as seeks to head off currency manipulator label - sources
RE
02:57aPotash a key focus for Ethiopia's mining push - draft document
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
3Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
4CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : nears $16bn deal for Tiffany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group